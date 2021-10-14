Here are the console patch notes for PUBG Battlegrounds Update 14.1

Console PUBG players are finally ready to enjoy the spooky month in the game after a week of waiting.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 14.1 is now live on consoles after hitting the PC live servers last week. This update brings a Halloween event to the game, map changes, weapon balancing, and a new feature.

“With this update, players are able to embrace the Halloween spirit early as key areas throughout the Erangel map are now updated with ‘spooky’ decorations,” KRAFTON said in a press release. “This includes new weather effects – including fog and a unique moon color – which can be found in key points of interest throughout the map.”

Here’s the full list of changes in Patch 14.1

Taego updates

Taego world improvements

Image via KRAFTON

Since the introduction of Taego in July, KRAFTON collected player data. And after looking at the map’s most popular combat zones, objects, and terrain, improvements have been made to areas with a 75-percent win rate or higher.

Improvements Added cover to the mountain area north of the Palace and the river area east of the Terminal. Fixed field of view, bends, and cover for areas where terrain composition is difficult to overcome. Improved the cliff topography in the north of Buk San Sa area. Corrected the height of the cliffside terrain, which was considered to be OP. Reorganization of the topography around the School area. After removing the surrounding trees, added fields. Covers and hills have been reorganized. Terrain improvements in some coastal areas. Redline: Corrected the cliff topography of the entire coast. Blueline: Removed rocks located around the lighthouse. Some mountain/river areas: Green area: Added trees to the hillside. Magenta Zone: Added flat terrain curves. Sky Blue Zones: Added cover for areas that lack cover.



Error Space

Image via KRAFTON

Error Space is a Taego-exclusive feature that allows players to gather other map-exclusive weapons and supplies randomly spawned within these zones until the end of the match.

Custom match Players can set the number of Error Spaces. Players can set the spawning probability of Error Spaces



Breakable Pot

Image via KRAFTON

Breakable Pots placed all over the map now can have various items in them. Players can break them to loot multiple items inside. The sound of breaking a pot may expose your location to enemies, though.

Game Modes Normal Match Ranked Custom Match



Spawned Items Medical Items First Aid Kit Bandage Boost Items Adrenaline Syringe Painkillers Energy Drink Throwables Frag Grenade Smoke Grenade Stun Grenade Molotov Cocktail Head Traditional Hanbok Hat



Comeback BR and UI improvements

Image via KRAFTON

UI improvements A warning message will be displayed when trying to leave while spectating Comeback BR. If you die while being able to participate in Comeback BR, “Exit to lobby” button will be disabled for three seconds. A timer that indicates the time left until the start of Comeback BR will be displayed. Comeback BR team UI improvements Nicknames are now displayed brighter for squadmates who are waiting for Comeback BR to begin.



Vehicle balance updates

Taego is difficult to traverse without a vehicle, so they have high max speeds to prevent them from being destroyed easily by attacks. But KRAFTON is reducing the top speeds of the vehicles, attending to requests from the community.

Pony Coupe Normal: Reduced from 140km/h to under 130km/h. Boost: Reduced from 150km/h to under 140km/h.

Porter Normal: No changes are applied. Boost: Reduced from 130km/h to under 120km/h.



Erangel updates

Pochinki

Image via KRAFTON

Pochinki, one of the most popular drop points on Erangel, was challenging to escape after early match combat without a vehicle. “As a result, adjustments have been made to the Church building and new waterways, cover, and fences have been added,” according to KRAFTON, as well as the improvement of the quality of the terrain around the map.

Pochinki Church Renewal In order to balance with the surrounding two or three-story buildings, we have blocked the church rooftop play. Added a secret room in the basement of the church where items are spawned. This room can be accessed without a key.

Updated Terrain Around Pochinki Added waterway. Added cover. Added fences.

Fixed terrain height. Improved Pochinki Terrain Quality.



Halloween updates

Image via KRAFTON

Now, some parts of Erangel are decorated to celebrate Halloween.

School, Hospital, and the Starting island area have been decorated with the Halloween concept.

Halloween-themed weather, with unique moon color and fog in certain areas, is added. Game Modes Normal match Custom match

Weather Probability Halloween: 30 Clear: 50 Cloudy: 20

Care Package Smoke Color Changed to Halloween colors. Flaregun supply crates are not included.

Placed Mummy Coffins at School, Hospital, and the Starting Island.

Image via KRAFTON

New feature: Carry

Image via KRAFTON

Players can now pick up downed allies or foes on all maps. Pick up a downed player and make them serve as a sort of human shield, guarding you against some incoming fire. You won’t be able to sprint, jump, crouch, prone, or hurdle, though. You can still fire but only with hip fire. The bleed-out time of the carried player will be lowered and they’ll also be able to spot for you, though their visibility will be limited.

Available on all maps.

You may pick up any downed player (friend or foe) that is not currently self-reviving or being revived.

While carrying a player, the following is true: The following cannot be used. Panzerfaust Melee weapons Throwables (includes Gas/Jerry Can) Emergency Pickup Emergency Parachute You and the carried player still take damage separately. Your movement speed remains the same. However, you cannot crouch, go prone, sprint, jump, or hurdle. You may still fire your weapon, but from the hip only. You may not use healing items. You may not use throwables.

While being carried a player, the following is true: Your field of vision is limited to the direction your carrier is facing you.

Carried players cannot join you in a vehicle.

When the Carrier starts to swim Carry is canceled and the carried person drops/sinks to the bottom.

You cannot attach to an Emergency Pickup while carrying a player.

You may not use an Emergency Parachute while carrying a player.

Map rotation

Image shows Ranked map rotation – Image via KRAFTON

Here are the map rotation plans for this update.

Normal Match As-is: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi , Karakin To-be: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Taego, Paramo

Ranked As-is: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi To-be: Erangel, Miramar, Taego, Paramo



“As the Taego and Paramo are added to the Ranked, a separate ruleset is set for Ranked Mode.”

Taego Maximum Players: 64 Blue Zone: Same as Normal Matches. Care Package: Same as Normal Matches. Red Zone: Not available. Vehicle Spawn: Added fixed spawning locations.Only Pony Coupes are spawned in Garages. Item Spawn: Same as Normal Matches. Flare Gun: Only available to call in a custom airdrop. BRDM-2 won’t be dropped. Leaver Penalty The leaver penalty should be applied for players who have died and are qualified for the Comeback BR but choose to leave the match without waiting for the Comeback BR to begin. Leaver penalty is applied when leaving match during Comeback BR

Paramo Maximum Players: 32 Blue Zone: Seven Phases. Item Spawn Increase. Vehicle Spawn:Normal Matches: Buggy Ranked: Rony Rony is spawned from fixed spawning locations. Red Zone: Not available. Weather: Clear.



Ranked season 14

Image via KRAFTON

Update 14.1 introduces a new ranked season, meaning all rewards earned during ranked season 13 have been automatically added to players’ inventories and you can check the list below.

Screengrab via KRAFTON

Ranked season 14 will run for two months, similar to recent ranked seasons.

WSUS updates

New progressive weapon skin – Trick-or-treat M416

You can view upgraded features for each level of your Progressive Weapon Skin. Consume materials to upgrade your Progressive Weapon Skins.

Progressive Weapon Skin Rundown Schematics and Polymer are required. Upgrading your Progressive Weapon Skin will unlock the features for each level one by one. More schematics and polymers will be needed to get to the next level. Upgrades cannot be reverted to the previous level. The Trick-or-treat M416 Progressive Skin levels unlock the following:



Screengrab via KRAFTON

Lobby updates

Image via KRAFTON

The Halloween theme has been applied to the lobby and its background music.

UI/UX improvements

Nameplate

Image via KRAFTON

We wanted the Nameplate animations to be shown better so we delayed the appearance of emblem, nickname, level, and medal.

The font size was reduced as well.

QOL improvements

Key guides

KRAFTON has improved the key guides for vehicle types and actions (ex. Motorcycle – Lean Back) to provide a more accurate and detailed experience.

Xbox Safe Area

Now you can maintain the display status of the Safe Area once it’s set up.

Area ratio setting value Default: Displays 100 percent of the output display. Minimum Value(50): Only 50 percent of the output display’s horizontal area is displayed. Maximum Value(100): Displays 100 percent of the output display’s horizontal area.



Performance

Key Hint Widget Optimization Frame drops and hitching are reduced.



Store

Item descriptions will now pop-up when players focus over Set previews.

The release date for the Progressive Weapon Crate will now be displayed on the Store featured page. Selecting the new banner will take you to the Progressive Weapon Crate menu.



Items and skins

Sales period is subject to change.

Halloween items will be introduced separately through an upcoming announcement.

Fresh Hood

Image via KRAFTON

Sale begins: PDT: Oct. 26 2021, 9 PM. CEST: Oct. 27 2021, 6 AM. KST: Oct. 27 2021, 1 PM



Emotes

Image via KRAFTON

Sale begins: PDT: Oct. 19 2021, 9 PM. CEST: Oct. 20 2021, 6 AM. KST: Oct. 20 2021, 1 PM.



Bug fixes

Gameplay

Fixed the issue of the BZ Grenade pin flying to the back of the character when cooking grenade.

Fixed the sound being inaudible when player is hit by melee weapons.

Fixed the issue of the small multi-drop care package’s collision range seeming bigger than it looks.

Fixed the issue of the killfeed message making it hard for players to move items that are on the bottom of inventory.

Fixed the sound being inaudible when player is descending with a parachute after jumping off of plane.

Fixed the issue of the incorrect visual effects (VFX) being rendered when vehicle collides with wall in a sunny weather setting.

Fixed the issue of Pony Coupe’s and Porter’s speed not lining up with the speed dashboard.

Fixed the issue of being unable to kill a different player intermittently appearing and disappearing.

Fixed the issue of grenade moving to and exploding in a spot different from the thrown position.

Fixed the incorrect camera position issue when player shoots from vehicle in Death Cam.

Fixed the issue of the observer getting reported when observer reports a different player through Observer Mode’s player list.

Fixed the issue of players falling through stairs when playing with unstable network.

Fixed the issue of players being able to shoot while driving a vehicle after changing their primary weapon.

Fixed the issue of player’s game mode being automatically set as Taego’s or Casual Mode’s settings regardless of the player’s most recently played map.

Fixed the custom mode issue of players receiving damage from shotguns even though the bullet damage for each body part setting was set to 0.

World

Fixed general bugs in Erangel and Taego.

UI

Fixed the issue of Korean being shown in the Refund Policy message when purchasing G-Coins in a language setting that is not Korean.

Fixed the issue of the Random Crate UI overlapping with the Back button.

Fixed the issue of global regions’ game client showing game rating text.

Items and skins