Where to find Unrivaled Emboar Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Seven-star Emboar Tera Raids will be popping up around the Paldea region for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Unrivaled event. Find out when and where you can challenge and catch this big piggy.

Starting Thursday, June 13 at 7pm CT to Sunday, June 16 at 6:59pm CT, Unrivaled Emboar is making its first appearance in seven-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’ll appear again one week later from Thursday, June 20 at 7pm CT until Sunday, June 23 at 6:59pm CT.

Throughout this event, Emboar will have the Electric Tera Type, making Ground its biggest weakness. And even if this looks like an easy win with any strong Ground-type counter, the Gen V Fire Starter should have a few tricks for you to watch out for, so make sure you take some time to prep and plan carefully.

Here’s everything you need to know about Emboar and its seven-star Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Emboar Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Expect a tough battle with this one. Image via The Pokémon Company

After unlocking seven-star Tera Raids, follow these steps to find Unrivaled Emboar:

When the event is live, connect to the internet and make sure your Poké Portal News is up to date.

Open your Paldea map and look for the black Tera Raid icon with the Electric Tera Type symbol. Select that as your destination.

Fly to the nearest landmark or Pokémon Center. Hop on Koraidon or Miraidon and follow the orange flag on your mini-map.

Once you reach your destination, interact with the sparkling black crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Emboar’s silhouette.

You can also take on Unrivaled Emboar in online group raids hosted by other players by using the Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the Poké Portal. This requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

How to catch Emboar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can already get Emboar if you have the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are multiple ways to obtain Emboar in the Gen IX games via this Unrivaled Tera Raid event, The Indigo Disk DLC, and other games or trainers.

To catch Emboar from the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, you must first defeat it. The seven-star raid won’t be easy, so bring a strong counter with Ground-type attacks to hit it for super-effective damage. Once you beat the raid, you may catch this Emboar with the exclusive Mightiest Mark.

Outside of the raid event, you can get yourself an Emboar if you have The Indigo Disk DLC. All previous Starter Pokémon, including Tepig, are wild encounters in the Terarium after upgrading the biomes. With the upgrades, Tepig roams around the Canyon Biome. Catch one and evolve it into Pignite and Emboar.

If you don’t have the DLC, your last options are to transfer an Emboar over from another game via Pokémon HOME or trade with another player.

Can you catch more than one Emboar in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

In the Unrivaled Tera Raid event, you’re limited to catching one Emboar with the Mightiest Mark per game. You may rechallenge the special seven-star raid to get more rewards, but it won’t allow you to catch more than one Unrivaled Emboar.

If you need more than one Emboar in Scarlet and Violet, catch a Tepig in the Terarium, transfer one from another game, trade with a friend, or breed to hatch more. None of these Emboar, however, will carry the Mightiest Mark, unlike the one from the Tera Raid event.

What is the best Nature for Tepig, Pignite, and Emboar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Tepgi, Pignite, and Emboar are all primarily physical attackers, so the best Natures for them are either Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) or Brave (+ Attack, – Speed).

Between its 123 base Attack stat and its Reckless hidden ability, Emboar has the potential to hit pretty hard on the physical side with an Adamant nature. Reckless gives a boost to Emboar’s recoil moves—Double-Edge, Flare Blitz, Head Smash, Take Down, and Wild Charge—all of which are physical attacks. So if you want to fully invest in the pig’s physical power, Adamant is definitely the way to go for its Nature.

On the flip side, Emboar’s Special Attack isn’t too bad, either, so it can function as a mixed attacker with a Brave nature. Instead of lowering its Special Attack like the Adamant nature, a Brave Emboar will have lowered Speed. This allows it to be a mixed attacker under Trick Room, and there are plenty of nice special moves for the piggy to take advantage of: Heat Wave, Overheat, Focus Blast, and Scald.

