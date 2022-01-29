Many of the Pokémon from the Sinnoh region can be found within Hisui—and the fossil Pokémon are no different.

While you won’t dig to find any fossils in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you can still get your hands on Cranidos if you work hard enough. Fossil Pokémon are rare spawns within the wild world of Hisui, so you’ll need to know where to look first.

If you’re trying to collect all the Pokémon in the game so you can complete its true ending, you’ll eventually need Cranidos. Here is everything there is to know about where the Pokémon can be found.

Where to find Cranidos in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

To get Cranidos, you’ll need to be lucky as their spawn is extremely rare. The only place that you can find this Pokémon is within Space-time distortions that appear in Mount Coronet.

These will randomly spawn around the zone and can have different Pokémon. Both Cranidos and Rampardos can be found in these distortions, so It’s worth checking each time you see one appear at Mount Coronet. Unfortunately, these are the only places you can get the Pokémon.