Where to find Cherubi in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you plan to complete the Pokédex in Pokemon Sword and Shield, or just like a certain Pokémon in the games, then Cherubi might be one of the more annoying to find.

It doesn’t appear in the overworld or tall grass at all and can only be located at specific routes and parts of the game. But where you might ask? Well, that would be in the various Berry Trees and Bushes scattered across the Galar region (but not all of them.)

The best place to find it would be on Route 3. There is a lone Berry Tree there and it has the highest chance to appear there over anything else. Just save before going to the Berry Bush, keep shaking it until a Pokémon drops and if it isn’t Cherubi, just reset the game until you get one.

Otherwise, Cherubi will also appear in Berry Bush’s in Axew’s Eye, Bridge Field, Dappled Grove, Giant’s Cap, Giant’s Mirror, Giant’s Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Motostoke Riverbank, North Lake Miloch, Rolling Fields, and Watchtower Ruins, but the chances of finding one are sometimes less than five percent, so it is not ideal.

The last place to find one would be in Max Raid Battles, so long as you can find one of those.