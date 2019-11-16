Where to find a Dreepy in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Dreepy is one of the absolute hardest Pokemon to find in Sword and Shield due to its rarity and conditions to meet for it to appear.

Even still, trainers search far and wide for this Pseudo-Legendary in hopes of adding it to their teams due to its major strengths and typings, being Ghost/Dragon.

So, where can you find it?

Dreepy can only be located in the Wild Area. Specifically the Lake of Outrage section in the top left corner. South of Hammerlocke.

It has a two percent chance of appearing in Wild Grass patches. These can be distinguished with the “!” that pops up in the grass at time to time. It’ll never appear in the overworld, so you need to rely on RNG to help you out.

Worse of all, it’ll only appear in that specific area when the weather of that area is either a Thunderstorm, Overcast, or Heavy Fog. Any other weather in that area will not make it spawn, so don’t even bother trying.

You can also only access the area after completing the sixth Gym Challenge and acquiring the Rotom Bike that allows you to ride on the water through general story progression. So yeah, a lot of criteria to hit.

We told you it wouldn’t be easy.