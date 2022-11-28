Where to catch Sandygast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trainers who take a stroll along any of the beaches in Paldea will need to watch their step–they may find that a cute little sand monster has formed under their feet.

The sand Pokémon Sandygast may be hard to spot at first. Eagle-eyed players can usually pick it out of its sandy setting by the red shovel poking out of its head. Even though it has that one identifying factor that sets it apart from the rest of the landscape, players might still trip over it if they’re not careful.

Sandyghast’s location in Scarlet and Violet

Players can typically find Sandyghast on Scarlet and Violet‘s beaches, which are generally around the outskirts of the map. It isn’t particularly common, to find it, but players will likely find it near the water on the beaches of Paldea.

More specifically, Sandygast can be caught in East Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Five), West Province (Area Two), and one lesser-known spot: Asado Desert. While it’s entirely possible that players defeat the game before they ever come across one, they aren’t that hard to find, either.

Once you’ve got one, you can evolve it into a Palossand, a cool-looking evolution that sculpts its sand into a beautiful castle. Evolving it doesn’t take much: simply gain enough experience to get it to level 42, and your Sandygast will evolve into Palossand.

The Ghost and Ground-type Pokémon serves a great purpose on a team lacking either of those move types, and it can also learn some pretty powerful moves. Those who put it on their team likely won’t have a hard time clearing content if they can find the right move set to make it compatible with the rest of their lineup.