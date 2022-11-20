Ever wanted a Pokémon that reflected the evolution of your teenage years? Then Gothita is for you, and luckily it’s back for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Gothita, the Fixation Pokémon, has three evolutions in its chain that get more gothic-looking the more it evolves. It starts as a cute purple Pokémon that is small and easy to miss into a tall cone-shaped Pokémon in what looks to be a black dress.

There aren’t many places to find Gothita either. It’s unclear at the time of writing whether the Pokémon is a common or rare spawn, but there’s only one place where Gothita can be found besides Tera Raid battles.

Where to find Gothita in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players can explore the west part of East Province Area One in order to find a Gothita. That is the only spot where it spawns aside from Tier Two Tera Raids, which might be more difficult to find than simply spending a bit of time in East Province Area One.

Gothita has two evolutions after you find it, but it isn’t hard to evolve it. Players will want to level up Gothita to level 32 in order to get a Gothorita, which is when it gets its black color and starts to lose its purple.

At level 41 players will see their Gothorita transform into a Gothitelle. This is when it will take on the cone shape and become much taller. Each variation of this Pokémon is a Psychic type, so if you’re in need of that type during your playthrough of the game, it has to be in your party to level it up anyway, so it’s not a bad Pokémon to keep with you for a while.