Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have landed and all the Pokémon have deboarded the flight to Paldea.

As a Pokémon Trainer, you’ll have the task of going through each and every spec of land on the island to fill up your Pokédex, gather as many items as you can, and start battling the other trainers to come out on top as the best in Paldea.

There are a ton of new Pokémon, with some recurring cast members coming back to reprise their roles.

Prepare yourself to get a workout taking on this particular Pokémon. Gather all the Pokéballs you can and hype yourself up, as this won’t be an easy catch.

A Pokémon that you’ll be looking for to bolster your collection will be Dreepy. This dragon-type and Ghost hybrid Pokémon is definitely a worthy addition to the roster.

How do I find a Dreepy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot via Nintendo

You’ll be able to start your quest for a Dreepy as soon as you’ve defeated the Open Sky Titan. Once this is completed, you’ll have unlocked the swimming upgrade for Miraidon.

Then your hunt for a Dreepy begins. They are hard to find, so stay near all the rivers and you’ll have the best chance of finding one. To find a Dreepy, you’ll have to head to the South Province (in both Area Six and Five), by the rivers in the East Province, and in the Glaseado Mountains along the rivers.

The Dreepy will evolve into a Drakloak and then turn into a Dragpult. The Dragpult will be the fastest Dragon available in Scarlet and Violet, so it’s worth grinding to get one.

There you have it, your Pokémon collection will now have a surprisingly friendly-looking Dragon/Ghost-type Pokémon that’ll strike fear in your opponents.