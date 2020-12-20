What is the best Eevee evolution to use in Pokémon Go?

Eevee is one of the most beloved Pokémon in the franchise. Regardless of if you like the Normal-type or not, everyone has a favorite evolved form.

Of the eight evolutionary options that Eevee has in the Pokémon franchise to date, seven of them are currently available in Pokémon Go. This means players can pick and choose their favorite to use in battle or simply collect them all, though there is still a clear pecking order in terms of how good they are.

If you don’t plan on using any of the Eeveelutions in the Go Battle League or high-level raids, you can just keep using your favorite variant. But here is a breakdown for each of Eevee’s evolutions and which ones really stand out above the rest in Pokémon Go.

For comparison purposes, here is an example of each of the evolutions with max CP and stats. This doesn’t mean much in terms of which form is the best, but it is good for context.

Pokémon Max CP Attack Defense Stamina Flareon 3,029 246 179 163 Vaporeon 3,114 205 161 277 Jolteon 2,888 232 182 163 Espeon 3,170 261 175 163 Umbreon 2,137 126 240 216 Leafeon 2,944 216 219 163 Glaceon 3,126 238 205 163

Using these stats, you can see Espeon, Glaceon, and Vaporeon have the highest max XP, with Espeon and Glaceon having very high attacks while Vaporeon has the highest stamina by a mile. But that is about as far as stats get you.

Vaporeon is probably the evolution most Pokémon Go players would point to as being the strongest of the group since it has been heavily used since the game launched. It is a solid Water-type that rivals a lot of the harder-to-get Pokémon and is only outclassed by the likes of Kyogre and other monsters.

Leafeon and Glaceon are both solid in several scenarios, especially if you don’t have a better Grass-type or Ice-type available in your PC. They can deal a lot of damage and Leafeon can take some hits, which makes it a solid pick for raids and certain team compositions.

Umbreon is actually the biggest surprise out of the stat chart, with the Dark-type seeing a fair bit of usage because it can do a decent amount of damage and is good defensively.

Of the other Pokémon, Flareon, Jolteon, and Espeon are all outclassed by a good chunk of their typing and don’t offer much to mitigate the stat deficits against the likes of Entei, Zapdos, or Mewtwo.

Once Sylveon is added to Pokémon Go it might take the crown as the best overall Eeveeloution, but the Fairy-type isn’t available yet.