What are VMax Pokémon TCG cards and how do they work?

VMax is a new archetype being introduced in the upcoming Pokémon TCG Sword and Shield expansion that could flip the game on its head.

While the game might still steer toward Tag Team GX cards until their eventual demise at the hands of the yearly set rotation, VMax cards could eventually take over as the powerhouses of the set due to their high health bars and strong attacks.

Image via The Pokémon Company

VMax cards are effectively Gigantamax Pokémon from the Sword and Shield video games. They can be equipped to any V Pokémon of the same type. A VMax Lapras, for example, can attach itself to V Lapras, akin to how Level X cards used to work in the Diamond and Pearl era.

When equipped, they gain powerful attacks. If they’re destroyed in battle by an opponent, the player can take three Prize Cards for defeating them, just like with Tag Team GX creatures.

Image via The Pokémon Company

V cards are already powerful in their own right, but VMax creatures can up the ante and force an opponent into a difficult situation. Many Pokémon fans will be curious to see how these cards perform when they’re released in February 2020 and beyond.