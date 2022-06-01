What are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet box legendaries?

You can’t pick up a Pokémon game without making one critical choice: which of the two games will you buy?

One of the critical parts of making this decision, other than exclusive Pokémon to each title, is the box legendary. Classic Pokémon of the past have adorned the boxes as each game’s box legendary, like Ho-Oh and Lugia, Palkia and Dialga, Xerneas and Yveltal, and many more.

The new Pokémon game is no different. Nintendo revealed the box legendaries and box art for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with a YouTube video on June 1, and the hype train is full steam ahead towards the release of the latest main entry in the long-running series.

The box legendary is important not only for the box art that comes along with it, but because that Pokémon will undoubtedly be the one that’s found, battled, and captured at the end of that specific game’s storyline. Knowing which one to choose is crucial.

Here are the upcoming box legendaries for Pokémon SV.

What are the box legendaries for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet?

Image via The Pokemon Company

The box legendary for Scarlet is named Koraidon, and the box legendary for Violet is Miraidon. Nothing else was revealed about these two new legendaries just yet. Their beautiful designs are dragon-like in nature.

“The new Legendary Pokémon appearing in these titles, Koraidon and Miraidon, are on each cover of the retail version of the game, and the title logos are embellished with foil stamp-like designs that use these Legendary Pokémon as motifs,” a press release said. “The packages of these games have a similar look to the covers of old books and evoke the feeling that a new story lies ahead.”

It’s possible that more about Koraidon and Miraidon will be revealed in the coming months leading up to the release of Pokémon SV. It’s also entirely possible that the mysteries are left for players to uncover themselves in the game with no other details ahead of time.

Pokémon SV will release on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.