This AI Pokémon generator can make pocket monster versions of anyone

Try typing your name and see how you look like as a Pokémon.

We can’t deny how the Pokémon media franchise has established itself as a worldwide phenomenon. From its video games, movies, anime series, trading card game, merchandise, and much more, the pocket monsters from Japan made it all the way to becoming a global sensation for all ages, making Pokémon a true gem in the entertainment industry.

The Pokémon franchise is existing for more than two decades already, but the love from the community isn’t slowing down. In fact, a ton of fan-made Pokémon content and applications can be accessed by anyone on the internet. And just recently, a new AI Pokémon generator was released, giving fans the chance to make some of the most interesting and hilarious fan-made Pokémon.

This AI Pokémon-generating website, called the lamdbal text-to-pokemon generator, was posted by Twitter user JDune. Here, users can type in their desired design in the prompt section, may it be as vague as the word “beautiful,” or something as specific as a name of a person or character from another franchise.

go ahead… put your twitter name in the AI pokemon generator… https://t.co/JpfnJ9Dubx — JDune (@JDune5) September 25, 2022

For example, you can enter Yoda from Star Wars, and the AI generator would then create a Pokémon based on the green legendary Master Jedi in a matter of seconds.

Screengrab via Lambdal

JDune even replied to their own Twitter thread, showing how the AI generator could also work when using the names of known personalities to create a Pokémon. Here, they used the name of former U.S. President George Bush, converting him into what he would like if he is a Pokémon.

The AI Pokémon also has its samples posted on the actual site, showing what possible results it could show based on the codes users can type. These include the possible Pokémon counterparts for the famous painting by Johannes Vermeer, known as the “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” as well as for former U.S. Presidents Barrack Obama and Donald Trump, former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Totoro from the classic Japanese animated film My Neighbor Totoro, and Hello Kitty.

Screengrab via Lambdal

Using the lamdbal text-to-pokemon generator would only require you to sign up and create a GitHub account by registering an active email address. After that, just type the keyword for your desired design onto the prompt section of the site, and hit enter. Just wait for a couple of seconds while the generator is processing your design. Once done, the site will then show your generated Pokémon.

The available keywords are almost limitless, so just type in what possible design you would want to make, and let your creativity shine while using this AI Pokémon generator. You could also even type your own name, giving a glimpse of what you would look like if you are a Pokémon.