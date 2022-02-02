The Pokémon Company launches DP Sound Library, opens use of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl soundtrack

While some game companies have been busy purging their music libraries from content creation platforms like YouTube, The Pokémon Company has officially made some of the iconic music from its franchise available for anyone to use globally.

Starting today, if you weren’t part of the system’s original launch in Japan in late 2021, anyone can access the new Pokémon DP Sound Library, a digital resource where you can listen to or download music from the official Pokémon Diamond and Pearl soundtrack for use in content creation and even some performances.

The DP Sound Library website features pre-made playlists for different moods, a Party Track feature that lets you save six songs to the media dashboard, and an easy-to-navigate Music Box page that lets you search through the game’s music using pre-set tags or by scrolling.

To promote the creative use of the game’s original soundtrack, TPC partnered with Japanese musical artist and DJ Alan Shirahama to create a new track that samples several pieces from Pokémon DP. His track, “on my way to Glory,” is just one of several that will be released as part of this promotion.

The entire Diamond and Pearl soundtrack has also been compiled and uploaded to YouTube on the official Pokémon YouTube channel as part of this promotion.

Obviously, the terms of service for a service like this are extensive. But TPC specifically listed many of the ways fans are allowed to use the classic game’s music through this new service.

Here are just a few key examples. Some of the rules are pretty vague.

Can use for: Creative projects that feature Pokémon DP music as background tracks Background music for non-commercial events Performances at non-commercial events (such as weddings, sporting competitions, etc.)

Can’t use for: Directly commercial uses Advertising specific products, services, individuals, etc. Broadcast TV or radio programs Music redistribution Inclusion in the soundtrack of other games, apps, or software Anything that makes a specific ideological, religious, or political claim And much more



Obviously, the focus on non-commercial use leaves things like creating monetized YouTube videos, using the music on streams, or even featuring it as background for a podcast in somewhat of a gray area. Some creators have already broken it down to mean you’re good to use it in your projects on distribution sites like YouTube and Twitch, along with music compositions.

THIS IS SO SO AWESOME. AND According to the TOS looks like Content Creators can use the music!! 😀 https://t.co/fXOcA3IEQc pic.twitter.com/q2wF603hOw — ✨Stepho✨ (@StephOfAnime) February 2, 2022

But anyone who’s worried about a potential DMCA or a cease and desist being levied against their projects on other platforms may want to continue playing it safe until official confirmation is given.

If music from the DP Sound Library is used, the creator must include a rights notice in a place where it can be read by viewers, which will specifically apply to YouTube uploads and other formats where a description is available.

You can read the full terms of service, along with the entire library of available music and features, on the official DP Sound Library website. And who knows, this could spark more content like this from other publishers too.