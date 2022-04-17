The best Pokémon merchandise

There’s no doubt that Pokémon is one of the most-merchandised games on the planet. With the massive success of the franchise since the launch of Pokémon Red and Blue in 1996, how could you not expect Nintendo to take advantage of its popularity? As Pokémon continues to delight fans of all ages across the world, an ever-expanding amount of merchandise is available for fans who want to take their game to the next level. Here are some of our favorite pieces of Pokémon merch.

Unless otherwise stated, all items are in stock at the time of this writing.

Swablu Comfy Friends Plush

Image via The Pokémon Company

This Swablu plush is, without a doubt, the softest thing you will ever feel. If you like squishy, huggable Pokémon plushies, you’ll absolutely love this big friend.

Wooloo Squishy Plush

Image via The Pokémon Company

Not a fan of Swablu but still like round Pokémon? Look no further than this equally rotund Wooloo plushie who’s ready to go on all kinds of adventures. The Pokémon Center website has plushes for almost every single Pokémon, so head to its website to find your favorite.

Pixelmon Purse

Image via The Pokémon Company

This black-and-red purse has adorable pixel art illustrations of some of Generation One’s best-known Pokémon interspersed with tiny Poké Balls. It’s a great way to bring a little class to your fandom. If you’re not into the purse look, there’s also a wallet and a mini backpack available in the same pattern.

Umbreon T-Shirt

Image via The Pokémon Company

While much of the wearable Pokémon gear out there is more dramatic than subtle, this Umbreon shirt strikes a good balance between recognizable and in-your-face. It’s unisex and has a relaxed fit, so you won’t have to worry about it pulling or tugging.

Psyduck Pool Float

Image via The Pokémon Company

Sure, you could buy the same Pikachu pool float that everyone else will have at the neighborhood pool this summer…or you could buy this unique Psyduck float. Show the world that you don’t follow trends as you float serenely between its blank eyes and upturned tail.

Lapras Wall Art

Image via The Pokémon Company

Looking to bring a subtle pop of Pokémon to your walls? Look no further than this calming scene featuring Lapras, one of the series’ best-known Pokémon. The print comes with the frame, so all you need to do is hang it up.

Charizard Figure

Image via The Pokémon Company

For those looking to really splash out, this $250 Charizard figure is an absolute work of art that’s worthy of a spot on any collector’s shelf. It’s a full foot tall and displays Charizard’s signature Flamethrower attack as smoke wreathes around him.