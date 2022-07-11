Special Delivery Charizard Pokémon TCG promo giveaway is now live

Nearly two years after being revealed, the Special Delivery Charizard promotional Pokémon TCG card will be released in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. starting today—sort of.

Just like with most recent promo cards that are tied to the Pokémon Center online store, you need to enter some information into a registration page to receive a one-time-use promo code. This code can be redeemed at checkout on eligible orders to receive the Special Delivery Charizard along with your other products.

Image via The Pokemon Company

The registration page is already live and requires fans to submit basic information such as their name, email address, and actual address. Doing so should get you a code, though the verification of entry email notes that it could take up to 12 weeks to receive a follow-up message with the redeemable Special Delivery Charizard code inside.

Once received, the one-time-use code will be eligible for redemption on orders totaling $20 or more, though it will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

This promotion is currently being used as a way to celebrate the launch of the official Pokémon Center U.K. website, though it was actually supposed to be released much earlier.

The card was initially revealed in November 2020, though it was never released. PokeBeach notes that it was likely a delay due to the pandemic and you can tell that this specific promo was heavily delayed due to its ID number being #SWSH075, while we are at releases with #SWSH250 now.

Just like with previous Pokémon Center promos, this will be a highly sought-after collectible. So if you are interested in getting one, it is best to register for your code quickly so you can redeem it as early as possible.