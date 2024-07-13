Should you pick Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra for The Dusk Settles in Pokémon Go?

For Pokémon Go Fest 2024’s final day, the last Special Research ticket is available to ticketholders for The Dusk Settles. It gives them a direct path to unlock the latest Legendary Pokémon, Necromza, and two paths: Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra.

Your choice between Basking in the Radiance and Hidden in the Umbra is important for The Dusk Settles Special Research ticket. The choice provides you with a direct path to unlocking Dusk Mane Necromza or Dawn Wings Necromza. Based on your choice, you can still unlock the other Legendary Pokémon, but it will prove to be much more difficult and time-consuming in Pokémon Go.

Is it better for Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra paths in Pokémon Go?

You can only fuse one Necromza when completing The Dusk Settles Special Research ticket. Image via the Pokemon Company, Remix by Dot Esports

When you consider the two options of Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra, I recommend going with the Hidden in the Umbra path. This guarantees you can unlock and fuse a Necromza with a Lunala, creating a Dawn Wings Necromza using Lunar Solar Energy. Of the two Legendary Pokémon, Dawn Wings Necromza is a stronger option. However, both are extremely good, and it does boil down to your preference for these Pokémon.

Choosing these paths in The Dust Settles Special Research provides 1,000 Solar Fusion Energy or 1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy. You need these currencies to evolve Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala to reach their final form. Whichever path you do not pick means you’ll have to earn the Fusion Energy elsewhere. You can only earn it by completing five-star raids. For Solar Fusion Energy, defeat Dusk Mane Necromza, and for Lunar Fusion Energy, challenge Dawn Wings Necomza.

Many players in Pokémon Go have discovered it takes multiple raids Dusk Mane Necromza or Dawn Wings Necromza raids to earn 1,000 Fusion Energy, even if you complete them in a reasonable amount of time. These five-star raids reward anywhere between 70 to 110. With that information, it takes at least 10 five-star raids to earn enough Fusion Energy for the next evolution.

I recommend Dawn Wings Necromza as your first choice. It’s a stronger option, and Solgaleo is stronger than Dusk Mane Necromza in Pokémon Go Battle Leagues or in five-star raids. Dawn Wings Necromza, meanwhile, is a significant upgrade from the standard Lunala. Plus, the Adventure Effect that Dawn Wings Necromza uses allows you to summon a full moon when you use the attack, and you can evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna at any time.

