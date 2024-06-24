Shiny Gen 5 evolution line headlines Pokémon Go’s July 2024 Community Day

Pokémon Go continues to fill out its backlog of Shiny variants with another Community Day debut—the Ele-fish Pokémon Tynamo and its evolutions will receive a Shiny form during its feature appearance on July 21.

As usual, Tynamo will spawn en masse between 2pm and 5pm local time with a higher chance of encountering Shiny variants. Players will also have access to tickets for a Special Research Story which will offer event-exclusive Field Research objectives and rewards.

Tynamo, the EleFish Pokémon, will be swimming into #PokemonGOCommunityDay on July 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. ⚡️https://t.co/NT1riEzrZ2 pic.twitter.com/PvCQKPEb4I — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 24, 2024

Additionally, any Eelektross—the third and final evolution of Tynamo—evolved during 2pm and 10pm local time will learn Volt Switch as a Fast Attack. It has 14 Power and generates 21 Energy in Raid and Gym battles, and has 12 Power and generates 16 Energy in Trainer and League battles.

If you don’t have any Unova Stones to evolve the Tynamo line, don’t worry—you’ll be able to get four Unova Stones from special Timed Research that will be available also between 2pm and 10pm.

This month’s Pokémon Go Community Day passive bonuses include:

Doubled drop rate for Candy and Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Extended three hour duration for Lure Modules and Incense activated during the event.

75 percent Hatch Distance reduction for Eggs that start incubation during the event.

Tynamo photobomb appearances in snapshots taken during the event.

50 percent Trade Stardust cost reduction.

An additional Special Trade for a total of three during Community Day.

For July, these passive bonuses will last until 10pm instead of 5pm. You’ll also see Eelektrik in Four-star Raids between 5pm and 10pm—successfully completing an Eelektrik Raid will spawn extra Tynamo around the gym for 30 minutes, giving you a chance at more candy and possible Shiny encounters.

