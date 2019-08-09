GameStop to host Pokémon TCG Trade and Play event on Aug. 17

To celebrate the launch of the latest Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Sun & Moon—Unified Minds, GameStop is teaming up with The Pokémon Company to offer a one-day-only event for Pokémon fans in the U.S.

On Aug. 17 from 2pm to 4pm local time, GameStop is hosting a Pokémon Trade and Play event at all of its store locations. This event will offer giveaways for fans and a way to interact or find other TCG-loving players near you.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Any attendees will also receive a special oversized Pokémon TCG booster pack that will contain a mini pack with three Pokémon cards, a Pokémon coin, an activity sheet, and a guide to trading.

Players are encouraged to bring their own cards to trade with other attendees, play with friends, and purchase more packs to increase their collections.

The giveaways will only be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. It’s unclear exactly what will be in the giveaways, however.