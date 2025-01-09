Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions seemingly contains elusive demi god packs

Being compared to the infamous Evolving Skies—lovingly nicknamed Evolving Cries by some collectors—thanks to its Eeveelution cards and striking Umbreon ex artwork, PTCG Prismatic Evolutions has been anxiously awaited ever since its announcement.

Recommended Videos

Despite being scheduled to come out officially on Jan. 17, booster packs for the special expansion set have already started popping up in the online Pokémon Trading Card Game community, taking the already immense level of fan excitement about the crystalline card list to a fever pitch. And while early pack opening claims should be taken with a bucket of salt, the findings from one Whatnot streamer’s mega-pack opening stream have got the community intrigued, leading many to wonder whether the upcoming expansion set could feature the highly-coveted demi god pack.

Whatnot creator robsinchi live streamed on Jan. 7, 2025, ripping into a large number of Prismatic Evolutions booster packs and seemingly confirming that the set will feature this booster pack category.

After a significant number of cards had been torn into, robsinchi revealed a pack with Special Illustration Rares for Ceruledge ex, Espeon ex, and Teal Mask Ogerpon ex. “Am I the first one to confirm this or has it already been confirmed, I don’t even know,” the creator excitedly asked in reference to the pack type.

If you’re unfamiliar, the term “god pack” refers to a booster pack that contains exclusively rare, high value cards back to back. “Demi god pack” refers to a Pokémon TCG booster pack that contains three high rarity cards in the final three slots of a pack.

Demi god packs took the Pokémon community by storm with the ever-popular Scarlet & Violet—151 set, and now, it seems as if they could be making a return with the launch of Prismatic Evolutions.

PTCG collectors were fascinated by robsinchi’s livestream clip and dug into it on social media, marvelling at the cards and debating whether demi god packs were truly back with a bang.

One collector on Reddit shared, “I was in the stream crazy wouldn’t believe it if I didn’t see it,” with the original poster agreeing and adding, “Took around 400 packs!” Another noted, “I was watching as well! It was crazy, he got way more hits than yesterday’s stream too.. so basically we got demi god packs with random SAR’s?”

Amidst the excitement, some collectors were dubious of whether the demi-god pack was authentic, with one accusing the Whatnot streamer of planting the cards, while another dubbed it “sketchy af” based on the stream clip.

Regardless of which side you find yourself on here, it’s hard to deny the sheer level of excitement surrounding the Prismatic Evolutions set. It’s gearing up to be one of the most significant PTCG releases of the year for both collectors and competitive players.

Whether you’re hoping to find your own demi-god pack or pick up single cards from resellers after the launch date, we’d suggest hanging on until the cards are officially released before you start your quest to hunt for the next Moonbreon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy