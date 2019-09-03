Pokémon TCG: Hidden Fates Shiny Charizard sells for over $10,000

The Pokémon TCG: Hidden Fates expansion launched for Western audiences just over a week ago and packs of the set have been hard to come by as collectors try to fill out their binders early.

The 68-card set is a smaller release, but that didn’t stop one of the fan-favorite cards from breaking the bank as a shiny Charizard card sold for over $10,000 on eBay.

Screengrab via eBay

SV49 shiny Charizard-GX was already set to be one of the most highly sought-after cards. Charizard cards are always popular, but this was also the first shiny variant released in six years. Using similar artwork to the ever-popular Burning Shadows expansion Charizard-GX, the first appearance of the black starter since 2013 in the BW Plasma Storm set is the card everyone wants.

Image via eBay

Image via eBay

The current cost to get one of the full-art shiny Charizard-GX cards is around $350, but one bidding war on eBay easily surpassed that, totaling $10,100 on one copy. This copy was appraised by the legendary card appraisers at Beckett, who gave it their ultimate seal of approval, a black info label.

There was an unappraised version of the card that sold for over $4,000 on the same day and several copies are going for well over the $350 mark. If you want to get a copy, it might be best to avoid eBay since the prices are being driven up very heavily.

Because the set has such a small overall card list but also carries shiny variants for a lot of the Pokémon inside, Hidden Fates is a hot item right now. Collectors are literally buying stores out of their stock as soon as they get a shipment in, driving the prices for packs on second-hand sites up.

This drought will likely last for another week, but the tins for the expansion, featuring a holo foil of Charizard-GX, Gyarados-GX, or Raichu-GX are releasing on Sept. 6. That will give players another way to get packs for the elusive expansion, but the chances of pulling everyone’s favorite fire starter is still low.