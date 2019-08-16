Pokémon Sword and Shield TCG Cards revealed, gets new V card-type

The Pokémon Company has just surprised the Trading Card Game community by showcasing the first cards for Sword and Shield coming sometime in the future.

While briefly showcasing Zacian and Zamazenta cards briefly, the Pokémon Company also introduced a brand new card-type known as “V” which is set to replace the GX format whenever Sword and Shield’s cards are released.

Pokémon @ #PokemonWorlds on Twitter ✅Pokémon GX ✅TAG TEAM Pokémon GX ✅Pokémon V The Pokémon Trading Card Game continues to eVolve with #PokemonV! https://t.co/e7tpXrbqtq

The Sword and Shield set is likely to kick off in the new year after the last of the Sun and Moon sets released in Japan make their way to the West. We will then see the release of the new V card types and learn exactly what they can do.

We also got a look at a brand new red-border type V card that houses a mysterious Pokémon that has probably not been revealed as of yet. It is also unknown what this type of card will do at this point in time.

Pokémon @ #PokemonWorlds on Twitter PokemonV are powerful cards that will play a core role in the new series. Some can even evolve to become more powerful! Stay tuned for more details… https://t.co/B7yW6zBBFl

Since the reveal, however, Pokémons social media accounts has teased that the cards will not only play a core role in the new series, but some can even “evolve” to become more powerful. This could hint at V cards being the new Level X and just be placed on top of a Pokémon of the same name, or could even be something entirely different.