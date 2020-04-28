Pokémon Sword and Shield: May Raid rotation

The May rotation for the Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battles Event Dens is starting to roll out for all players. It features a few Pseudo-Legendary Pokémon and various Rotom forms.

These changes will go into effect on April 28 and last until late May when it will change again, and this time there are no new Gigantimax Pokémon in the mix.

With this shift, Copperajah, Charizard, Garbodor, and Duraladon and their evolutionary lines have all been removed from the event dens. This also continues the trend of Game Freak removing version exclusivity from the special rotations, outside of the Rotom forms, which you can get all of in either game.

Across the board, trainers will encounter Tyranitar, Excadrill, Whimsicott, Dragapult, and Togekiss or one of their evolutionary lines in every event den raid. Tyranitar’s evolutionary line is usually exclusive to Sword, so this is a great chance for some players to catch the Rock.Dark-type.

The only difference between versions is with the Rotom forms available in the raids, as players with Sword will encounter Rotom Heat and Shield users will find Rotom Wash. All of the Rotom forms are obtainable across both titles by simply traveling to Wyndon and talking to an NPC near the stadium.

Since this rotation lacks any Gigantimax Pokémon, it is very likely that at least one separate event will be held alongside the May Raid rotation that will let players encounter some of the special Pokémon at a higher rate.

The May rotation for Max Raid Battles begins on April 28, so prepare for the changes that will remain for the next month.