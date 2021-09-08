Pokémon Oreo collaboration reveals 16 collectible cookie designs

Classic sandwich cookie Oreo’s latest collaboration is with none other than Pokémon and limited-edition packs of the sandwich cookies will be hitting stores soon.

The special packs come with a cool Pokémon design on the packaging and the cookies themselves have Pokémon on them, too. One side of the cookie will feature the classic Oreo design, while the other will feature 16 different Pokémon.

The full list of Pokémon in the collaboration features Pikachu, Mew, Sandshrew, Sableye, Bulbasaur, Lapras, Cyndaquil, Dratini, Grookey, Jigglypuff, Squirtle, Charmander, Pancham, Snivy, Piplup, and Rowlett.

“There are 16 Pokémon themed OREO cookies to discover,” Oreo’s description reads. “But be aware, some Pokémon are harder to find than others. With a random assortment of Pokémon designs in every package, each package is a chance to find all 16, including one super rare Mythical Pokémon.”

Screengrab via OREO

Considering the way that Pokémon merchandise, card packs included, seems to fly off the shelves in an alarming manner, these cookies will likely find their way to the reseller market pretty quickly. Outside of the designs, there’s nothing different about the cookies taste-wise, though.

The Pokémon x Oreo packs are listed on the company’s website for $5.19, but it appears that it’s already getting slammed with traffic by those looking to pick one up. Previous collaborations with Oreo include Lady Gaga and even the NBA.

The special Oreos can be found on Oreo.com and in-store, and you can be sure that they’ll be hard to find in due time.