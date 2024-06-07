Pokémon NAIC Twitch Drops: All codes, rewards, and how to claim them

Pokémon NAIC has arrived, and there are plenty of ways to get involved with the event, whether you are in-person or not, with multiple games giving free codes for goodies in-game.

Recommended Videos

Watching any NAIC stream eventually reveals codes for Pokémon Scarlet, Violet, TCG Live, and Go, but if you missed the action or just barely missed the announcement of a code, here are all the ones you need to know to get your free items.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet NAIC Mystery Gift and how to redeem the code

This is perfect for your next Trick Room team. Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

You can redeem a code to get a special Porygon2 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet during NAIC. This Porygon2 was used by the EUIC champion, Nils Dunlop, on his dominant Ursaluna Trick Room team. It comes battle-ready with the following build:

Tera Type: Flying

Nature: Quiet

Ability: Download

Held Item: Eviolite

Moves: Tera Blast, Ice Beam, Recover, Trick Room

The Mystery Gift code is: NA1CTR1CKR00M

Follow these steps to redeem it in-game:

Connect to the internet and go to the Mystery Gift section in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s Poké Portal.

Go to the Code/Password option.

Input the code.

Get the Pokémon.

The distribution ends June 10 at 7pm CT.

All Pokémon TCG Live NAIC Twitch Drops and how to claim them

The ogre is here to play. Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

For Pokémon TCG Live, a special Teal Mask Ogerpon ex card is given out to a select few trainers to redeem in the app. This code is: TealDanceNAIC24

If you are on Android or PC, you can do the following to redeem the code:

Go to the Shop and select Redeem.

Enter the code and select the Claim Now option.

Alternatively, if you are on the iOS store that doesn’t allow in-app redeems for some stupid reason, you can use the TCG Live website:

Log into your account.

Input the code and select the Submit Code option.

The code must be used by June 17 at 6:59pm CT or while supplies last.

All Pokémon Go NAIC Twitch Drops and how to claim them

Encounter this beautiful bird. Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

Pokémon Go players can receive Timed Research for an encounter with Altaria—just like the one used by EUIC champ MEweedle. We’ll update this article with a separate guide on all the Timed Research tasks, rewards, and how to unlock it.

All Pokémon UNITE NAIC Twitch Drops and how to claim them

Multiple freebies for UNITE. Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

Pokémon UNITE players can receive a few freebies by entering a special code before June 10. The gift code is: NAIC2024

By entering the code, you will receive:

3-day Rental Licenses for Espeon, Lapras, Zoroark, Comfey, and Gardevoir

3-day Holowear Rental: Aurora Style: Gardevoir

UCS Sticker

Even more UNITE goodies. Screenshot via The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

In addition, viewers can receive two more rewards by watching the Pokémon UNITE Twitch stream from June 7 to 8.

By watching at least one hour of the stream between June 7 and 8, you can earn the 11 Golden Emblems. If you also watch the grand finals, you may also earn one license from a selection of 20 different Pokémon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy