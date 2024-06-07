All Pokémon Go NAIC: 2024 Pokémon EUIC Champion Timed Research tasks, rewards, and how to unlock

With the Pokémon North America International Championships (NAIC) underway, Pokémon Go trainers at home have much to look forward to special timed research that gives exclusive rewards.

You have the opportunity to complete an upcoming Timed Research, but you need to act fast to make sure you can grab it. All players will want to make sure they add their Twitch pages, and have those at the ready. You’ll need to scratch your competitive viewing itch to get it. If you aren’t a fan or don’t know what to do, here’s how to set it up.

How to get the Pokémon Go NAIC-exclusive Timed Research

To get the Pokémon Go: NAIC timed research, you must get a unique code from watching the Pokémon Go Twitch stream for 30 minutes while enabling Twitch Drops. You must also connect your Pokémon Trainer Club account to your Twitch and Pokémon Go account to make it work.

Follow these steps:

Link your Pokémon Trainer Club account to your Twitch account by going to the Pokémon Twitch Rewards page. After connecting, watch the Pokémon Go Twitch channel, with Twitch Drops enabled, while NAIC is on for over 30 minutes. You can’t mute the stream. You have to be actively watching the matches. Claim your Drop code from the Twitch Drops Inventory page. Redeem the code in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon Go NAIC Timed Research tasks and rewards

Page One Timed Research task Timed Research reward Catch a Flying-type Pokémon 10 Swablu Candy Catch a Normal-type Pokémon 10 Swablu Candy Catch 20 Pokémon 10 Swablu Candy

Total rewards:

2024 Stardust

334 XP

Altaria encounter

Page Two Timed Research task Timed Research reward Power up Pokémon ten times 10 Swablu Candy Win one Trainer Battle in the Great League 10 Swablu Candy Win three Trainer Battles in the Great League 10 Swablu Candy

Total rewards:

2024 Stardust

Five Fast TM

Five Charged TM

