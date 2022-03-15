Pokemon Masters EX unveils new Sync Pair Sygna Suit Serena and Zygarde

Sygna Suit Serena and Zygarde are a strike-type Sync Pair with a variety of Dragon and Ground-type attacks at their disposal

Pokémon Masters EX today revealed the next Sync Pair that will be joining the game as part of its upcoming event.

The new Master Sync Pair joining the game is Sygna Suit Serena and Zygarde and will be available on March 16 via the Master Fair Scout.

Sygna Suit Serena & Zygarde arrive!



They’re on a mission to find the rest of Zygarde’s cells! Coincidentally this video seems to contain a mysterious, recurring shape. What could this mean 🤔#PokemonMasters pic.twitter.com/CinWY59f1w — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) March 15, 2022

Sygna Suit Serena and Zygarde are a strike-type Sync Pair with a variety of Dragon and Ground-type attacks at their disposal. Having this Sync Pair on your team will make all your Pokémon more powerful as they boast a boost for other Pokémon’s attacks and can reduce the damage coming back their way.

If you’re after in-game gems, the announcement video can also be helpful as hidden amongst the footage is Zygarde cells. If you screenshot these and share them to Twitter with the hashtag #FindZygardeCells you could score yourself up to 3,000 gems.

Everyone can get up to 3,000 gems from the Zygarde Cells Screenshot Rally! 📱✨



1. Follow @PokemonMasters.

2. Find the shapes of Zygarde cells in the video, and take screenshots of them.

3. Tweet the screenshots using #FindZygardeCells.#PokemonMastershttps://t.co/R6j7zrJJeI pic.twitter.com/zHsvaG1jAB — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) March 15, 2022

Zygarde is the latest Generation VI Pokémon to join the game and can transform into its complete form. If you’re planning to add this Sync Pair to your collection make sure you do so before it leaves the Master Fair Scout on April 13.