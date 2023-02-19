Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn increased spawns and raids

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, happening Feb. 18-19 and Feb. 25-26, is the perfect opportunity to fill out the Hoenn Pokédex. Throughout the event, certain Pokémon will have increased spawn rates to take advantage of, meaning you’ll have a higher chance of running into Pokémon you haven’t caught yet, or even Shiny Pokémon if you’re lucky.

At the same time, there will also be a few special raids where you might be able to battle and catch the Legendary Pokémon, Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. The Pokémon and raids you come across, however, are dependent on which badge you choose for the event and how much Field Research is completed for your team.

If you choose the Ruby badge, you’ll be working toward spawning more Primal Groudon Raids along with other wild Pokémon like Trapinch. If you choose the Sapphire badge, you’ll be working to spawn more Primal Kyogre Raids along with Pokémon like Wailmer. There will also be increased spawns and raids for everyone to enjoy throughout the event, regardless of the team you side with.

Increased spawns for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

During Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, different Pokémon will have increased spawns in certain habitats. Those habitats are Blistering Sands, Eerie Mists, Verdant Earth, and Ancient Shores. This will also be the first opportunity to catch an adorable Pikachu wearing Brendan’s hat or May’s bow with increased spawns.

Other increased spawns can be earned by completing Field Research for the Ruby team or Sapphire team. Different Pokémon will have increased spawns, depending on which team collectively completes more Field Research each hour.

Increased spawns in Blistering Sands habitat

Torchic

Poochyena

Lotad

Nincada

Makuhita

Nosepass

Aron

Cacnea

Numel

Baltoy

Bagon

Increased spawns in Eerie Mists habitat

Ralts

Surskit

Whismur

Meditite

Spoink

Zangoose

Seviper

Chimecho

Absol

Snorunt

Luvdisc

Beldum

Increased spawns in Verdant Earth habitat

Treecko

Zigzagoon

Wurmple

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Skitty

Mawile

Electrike

Roselia

Gulpin

Swablu

Increased spawns in Ancient Shores habitat

Mudkip

Taillow

Wingull

Carvanha

Barboach

Corphish

Lileep

Anorith

Feebas

Spheal

Clamperl

Increased spawns via Primal Surge: Kyogre wild encounters

Minun

Illumise

Wailmer

Lunatone

Castform (Rainy Form)

Increased spawns via Primal Surge: Groudon wild encounters

Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Castform (Sunny Form)

Costumed Pokémon with increased spawns

Pikachu wearing Brendan’s hat

Pikachu wearing May’s bow

Raid battles

The stars of Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn are the two Hoenn Legendaries, Kyogre and Groudon. The duo will be in their Primal Reversion forms if you get a chance to battle them in Primal Raids.

Aside from Kyogre and Groundon, a few other Pokémon are getting raids during this event. The Mythical Pokémon, Deoxys, will make an appearance in all of its various forms. Meanwhile, the Hoenn starters will be featured in one star raids. All of the Pokémon found in these raids have a chance to be Shiny, so keep an eye out for that, too.

One Star Raids

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Five Star Raids

Normal Forme Deoxys

Attack Forme Deoxys

Defense Forme Deoxys

Speed Forme Deoxys

Primal Raids