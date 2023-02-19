All new and boosted spawn rate Shiny Pokémon in Go Tour: Hoenn

The latest Pokémon Go event, Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, is happening Feb. 18-19 in Las Vegas and on Feb. 25-26 for the rest of the world. One huge perk of the tour is the opportunity to catch more Shiny Pokémon from the Gen III region. Certain Pokémon will have boosted spawn rates to make Shiny hunting a little easier during the event.

In addition, specific Pokémon will have Shiny variants for the first time in Pokémon Go. This is especially good news for players who’ve been waiting to fill their Pokédex with all Shiny Pokémon. So which lucky Pokémon are getting Shiny forms? And where can you find the ones with boosted spawn rates?

All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

Prior to this event, there were a few Hoenn Pokémon without Shiny variants in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon are finally getting their Shiny upgrades, meaning all Hoenn Pokémon in Pokémon Go will now be available in their Shiny forms.

Surskit

Masquerain

Gulpin

Swalot

Torkoal

Cacnea

Cacturne

Tropius

Relicanth

Kecleon

Jirachi

Unown H (originally from Gen II)

How to get Shiny Jirachi in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

Unlike the other Shiny Pokémon in this event, Shiny Jirachi will be locked behind Masterwork Research. That entails purchasing a ticket and completing difficult tasks. Ticket-holders attending the event in Las Vegas will be given a shortcut on the Masterwork Research, while the rest of the world will have to put in a bit more work to encounter the Shiny Jirachi.

All Shiny Pokémon with boosted spawn rates in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn

While Shiny hunting, one of the most useful boosts you can have is boosted spawn rates. By encountering more Pokémon in a shorter amount of time, you should in theory be able to encounter more Shiny Pokémon than you usually would. Since this event is centered on the Hoenn region, expect to find a lot of Gen III Shiny Pokémon. Keep in mind all of the following Pokémon can be Shiny if you’re lucky.

Boosted spawn rates in Blistering Sands habitat

Torchic

Poochyena

Lotad

Nincada

Makuhita

Nosepass

Aron

Cacnea

Numel

Baltoy

Bagon

Boosted spawn rates in Eerie Mists habitat

Ralts

Surskit

Whismur

Meditite

Spoink

Zangoose

Seviper

Chimecho

Absol

Snorunt

Luvdisc

Beldum

Boosted spawn rates in Verdant Earth habitat

Treecko

Zigzagoon

Wurmple

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Skitty

Mawile

Electrike

Roselia

Gulpin

Swablu

Boosted spawn rates in Ancient Shores habitat

Mudkip

Taillow

Wingull

Carvanha

Barboach

Corphish

Lileep

Anorith

Feebas

Spheal

Clamperl

Boosted spawn rates via Primal Surge: Kyogre wild encounters

Minun

Illumise

Wailmer

Lunatone

Castform (Rainy Form)

Boosted spawn rates via Primal Surge: Groudon wild encounters

Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Castform (Sunny Form)

Costumed Pokémon with boosted spawn rates

Pikachu wearing Brendan’s hat

Pikachu wearing May’s bow

Event-exclusive Egg hatches

2 km Eggs

Pichu

Igglybuff

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Azurill

Wynaut

5 km Eggs

Surskit

Gulpin

Cacnea

7 km Eggs

Trapinch

Feebas

Bagon

Beldum

10 km Eggs

Torkoal

Tropius

Relicanth

Raid battle encounters

One Star Raids

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

5 Star Raids

Normal Forme Deoxys

Attack Forme Deoxys

Defense Forme Deoxys

Speed Forme Deoxys

Primal Raids