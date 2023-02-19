All new and boosted spawn rate Shiny Pokémon in Go Tour: Hoenn

The latest Pokémon Go event, Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, is happening Feb. 18-19 in Las Vegas and on Feb. 25-26 for the rest of the world. One huge perk of the tour is the opportunity to catch more Shiny Pokémon from the Gen III region. Certain Pokémon will have boosted spawn rates to make Shiny hunting a little easier during the event.
In addition, specific Pokémon will have Shiny variants for the first time in Pokémon Go. This is especially good news for players who’ve been waiting to fill their Pokédex with all Shiny Pokémon. So which lucky Pokémon are getting Shiny forms? And where can you find the ones with boosted spawn rates?
All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
Prior to this event, there were a few Hoenn Pokémon without Shiny variants in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon are finally getting their Shiny upgrades, meaning all Hoenn Pokémon in Pokémon Go will now be available in their Shiny forms.
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Torkoal
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Tropius
- Relicanth
- Kecleon
- Jirachi
- Unown H (originally from Gen II)
How to get Shiny Jirachi in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
Unlike the other Shiny Pokémon in this event, Shiny Jirachi will be locked behind Masterwork Research. That entails purchasing a ticket and completing difficult tasks. Ticket-holders attending the event in Las Vegas will be given a shortcut on the Masterwork Research, while the rest of the world will have to put in a bit more work to encounter the Shiny Jirachi.
All Shiny Pokémon with boosted spawn rates in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn
While Shiny hunting, one of the most useful boosts you can have is boosted spawn rates. By encountering more Pokémon in a shorter amount of time, you should in theory be able to encounter more Shiny Pokémon than you usually would. Since this event is centered on the Hoenn region, expect to find a lot of Gen III Shiny Pokémon. Keep in mind all of the following Pokémon can be Shiny if you’re lucky.
Boosted spawn rates in Blistering Sands habitat
- Torchic
- Poochyena
- Lotad
- Nincada
- Makuhita
- Nosepass
- Aron
- Cacnea
- Numel
- Baltoy
- Bagon
Boosted spawn rates in Eerie Mists habitat
- Ralts
- Surskit
- Whismur
- Meditite
- Spoink
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Snorunt
- Luvdisc
- Beldum
Boosted spawn rates in Verdant Earth habitat
- Treecko
- Zigzagoon
- Wurmple
- Seedot
- Shroomish
- Slakoth
- Skitty
- Mawile
- Electrike
- Roselia
- Gulpin
- Swablu
Boosted spawn rates in Ancient Shores habitat
- Mudkip
- Taillow
- Wingull
- Carvanha
- Barboach
- Corphish
- Lileep
- Anorith
- Feebas
- Spheal
- Clamperl
Boosted spawn rates via Primal Surge: Kyogre wild encounters
- Minun
- Illumise
- Wailmer
- Lunatone
- Castform (Rainy Form)
Boosted spawn rates via Primal Surge: Groudon wild encounters
- Plusle
- Volbeat
- Trapinch
- Solrock
- Castform (Sunny Form)
Costumed Pokémon with boosted spawn rates
- Pikachu wearing Brendan’s hat
- Pikachu wearing May’s bow
Event-exclusive Egg hatches
2 km Eggs
- Pichu
- Igglybuff
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Azurill
- Wynaut
5 km Eggs
- Surskit
- Gulpin
- Cacnea
7 km Eggs
- Trapinch
- Feebas
- Bagon
- Beldum
10 km Eggs
- Torkoal
- Tropius
- Relicanth
Raid battle encounters
One Star Raids
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
5 Star Raids
- Normal Forme Deoxys
- Attack Forme Deoxys
- Defense Forme Deoxys
- Speed Forme Deoxys
Primal Raids
- Primal Kyogre
- Primal Groudon