Pokémon Go Scorching Steps Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

That's fire.
Published: Jun 20, 2024 06:36 pm

Summer is just getting started with Pokémon Go’s Scorching Steps event, and as the name suggests, it’s all about Fire Pokémon. Complete the Field Research and Timed Research tasks for blazing-hot rewards and encounters.

The Scorching Steps event is taking over Pokémon Go from Friday, June 21 at 10am to Tuesday, June 25 at 8pm (local time) to kick off summer. Perhaps the most exciting part about this event is the debut of Shiny Larvesta and Volcarona, but you can also take advantage of all the research tasks—especially if you’re a Fire Pokémon fanatic.

Here’s all the Scorching Steps Timed Research and Field Research tasks and rewards.

Pokémon Go Scorching Steps Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Turtonator ready to attack in the Pokémon anime.
Encounter Turtonator and other Fire Pokémon during this event. Image via The Pokémon Company

The main points of the Scorching Steps Timed Research and Field Research are Fire-type Pokémon and hatching eggs. Slugma and Litleo have increased Shiny odds throughout this event, but Turtonator is another reward up for grabs by completing tasks and can be Shiny as well.

To help you hatch a bunch of eggs for these research tasks, the event bonuses are also egg-focused. Egg Hatch Distance is cut by using Incubators or the Egg hatching widget, and Candy is doubled with any hatched egg.

All Pokémon Go Scorching Steps Timed Research tasks and rewards

  • Hatch one Egg
    • Slugma encounter
  • Hatch two Eggs
    • Litleo encounter
  • Hatch three Eggs
    • Slugma encounter
  • Hatch four Eggs
    • Litleo encounter
  • Hatch five Eggs
    • Slugma encounter

Total rewards: 2,000 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and one Turtonator encounter

All Pokémon Go Scorching Steps Field Research tasks and rewards

  • Hatch one Egg
    • Slugma encounter
  • Hatch two Eggs
    • Litleo encounter
  • Hatch three Eggs
    • Turtonator encounter
  • Explore 3km
    • Slugma or Litleo encounter
Karli is a freelance writer and editor for Dot Esports based in the Bay Area. She mostly writes about Pokémon with a focus on competitive VGC but also enjoys VALORANT.