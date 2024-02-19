Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is such a big event that Niantic is giving players a bridge between the completed in-person content and the global iteration, with Road to Sinnoh bringing Gen IV-focused content and options to gear up ahead of Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global.
Road to Sinnoh runs from Feb. 19 to 23 at 10pm local time, featuring content carrying over from Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles and new content that will stay during Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global. This includes three pieces of Timed Research, two of which are paid and include gameplay bonuses that will enhance your event through Feb. 25.
Whether you are just getting started with your Go Tour: Sinnoh journey and still need to pick between a Diamond and Pearl badge, or you are done with the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh Special Research and looking to the global event, here is a full guide to the exclusive encounters, raids, and other content featured during this event.
Full Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh event guide: All paid bonuses, encounters, and raids
All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh boosted encounters, raids, and eggs
Here is a full list of Pokémon appearing at boosted rates in the wild, raids, and 2km Eggs during the Road to Sinnoh event.
Any Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) can also be found as a Shiny. Additionally, every Pokémon featured in the five-star raid pool will only appear for one day but will have a special Raid Hour event taking place from 6 to 7pm local time on the day they are appearing.
- Boosted Wild Spawns
- Turtwig*
- Grotle*
- Chimchar*
- Monferno*
- Piplup*
- Prinplup*
- One-star Raids
- Turtwig*
- Chimchar*
- Piplup*
- Three-star Raids
- Grotle*
- Monferno*
- Prinplup*
- Five-star Raids
- Darkrai* – Feb. 19 only
- Cresselia* – Feb. 20 only
- Uxie* in Asia-Pacific – Feb. 21 only
- Mesprit* in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India – Feb. 21 only
- Azelf* in Americas and Greenland – Feb. 21 only
- Heatran – Feb. 22 only
- Giratina* (Origin Forme) – Feb. 23 only
- Eggs (2km)
- Budew*
- Chingling*
- Bonsly*
- Happiny*
- Munchlax*
- Riolu*
- Mantyke*
All Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh event bonuses
- PokéStop Showcases for Mantyke
- 50 percent Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event
- Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 from Feb. 19 to 22
- Remote Raid Pass limit will be removed from Feb. 23 to 25
- New Giratina, Diamond Clan, Pearl Clan, and Team Galactic avatar items in the shop
- Paid Timed Research tickets available with more gameplay bonuses
The Rotom-themed Ghost in the Machine Timed Research debuted during Go Tour: Sinnoh – LA is also still available to claim and complete at the same time.