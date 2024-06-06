Pokémon Go Pokémon Sleep Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The Slumbering Sands event has kicked off in Pokémon Go, and with it, several Timed Research opportunities for you to work through. However, the main one is all about using another application, Pokémon Sleep, with the Pokémon Go Plus + item.

For those who have the Pokémon Go Plus + item and are willing to download Pokémon Sleep, they can unlock several unique Pokémon. The big one is Snorlax wearing a nightcap, which can appear in its Shiny version. It’s a distinct costume Pokémon players have been eager to add to their collection, but the Pokémon Go Plus + item might deter many from getting it. If you have this item, download Pokémon Sleep to go along with this quest.

How to complete Pokémon Sleep Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Download Pokémon Sleep to complete these tasks, so long as you have the Pokémon Go Plus + item. Image via The Pokémon Company

The only way to work on these various tasks is to download Pokémon Sleep and track your sleep for at least one day. You also need the Pokémon Go Plus + item, an exclusive watch you can use to make catching and playing Pokémon Go that much easier. For many, an item in the range of $74.99 is a steep price to pay for a premium Timed Research event. It’s been the only way to catch a Snorlax wearing a nightcap, but more opportunities for players with the item are always welcome.

You must complete these tasks and the rewards you’ll receive for working through them. The first task requires tracking your sleep for a single day in Pokémon Sleep. After you do this, the other tasks should become available in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Track sleep using Pokémon Go Plus + for a day Komala encounter

Catch eight Pokémon in Poké Balls using the Pokémon Go Plus + Slakoth wearing a visor encounter

Spin eight PokéStops using the Pokémon Go Plus + Slakoth wearing a visor encounter



All Task 1 Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and a Snorlax wearing a nightcap encounter

We will be updating this guide with additional tasks as they unlock.

