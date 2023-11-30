Pokémon Go gets fresh holiday loading screen featuring Drampa, Hisuian Starters

Pokémon Go is entering the holiday season and to celebrate, the game has been updated with a fresh loading screen showcasing favorites from across Hisui and further.

The art went live in the handheld game on Wednesday, Nov. 29 and features not just the three Hisuian starter evolutions—Typhlosion, Samurrot, and Decidueye—but also other favorites like Pikachu and Psyduck. Drampa is also back, with the returning critter featured in this piece alongside the baby Pokémon and Hisuian Voltorb.

This piece is the perfect winter-themed treat to get you into the holiday spirit and a great way to kick off the Timeless Travels season. Timeless Travels is the next season of Pokémon Go that will run from Dec. 1 until March 1. This run features Pokémon from the past Hisui region and Sinnoh, meaning you’ll be getting a chance to catch plenty of these Gen. IV Pokémon. A major part of Timeless Travels is Go Tour: Sinnoh which will include increased spawns for Diamond and Pearl favorites. In fact, it might even take players back in time to encounter past versions of Dialga and Palkia. That still is yet to be confirmed, but the signs are pointing to it.

What we do know is Hisui original Wyrdeer will be making its Pokémon Go debut in December as more of the region’s fresh faces join the mix. Similarly, Hisuian Samurott will be kicking off the month’s first raid on Dec. 3. The other two starters are expected to arrive in the following weeks and months. Leaks also point to Drampa appearing, and with the Pokémon being featured in this artwork its arrival in the coming months is all but certain.

Like any season, Timeless Travels will see more Pokémon Go community days take place and place an emphasis on the routes system. All of your usual seasonal additions are here. The holiday season also comes with a handful of themed stickers to collect featuring Ice-type favorites, perfect for the cold weather. If you’re hyped for the Hisui takeover headed to Pokémon Go make sure to log in and play this December as we kick off Timeless Travels.