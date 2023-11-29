Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia briefly teased for Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh

Niantic briefly teased that Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia will debut at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh, before the images were swiftly taken down.

Taking place on Feb. 17 and 18, 2024, Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh will take place in Los Angeles, California. Special research tasks will also be available to players around the world, and it seems players will be able to encounter Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia for the first time.

An image posted to the Go Tour website showed a player alongside Pikachu, Piplup, Turtwig, and Chimchar looking toward Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, with Shaymin hiding in a bush nearby.

It seems Niantic made a mistake with the reveal, however, as the image was removed within minutes and replaced with an unassuming picture of a trainer standing at a Pokéstop with Hisuian Typhlosion, Samurott, and Decidueye.

Dialga and Palkia first appeared in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl but received an ancient look in Pokémon Legends: Arceus with their Origin Formes. They haven’t been available in Pokémon Go thus far, and, while yet to be officially confirmed, the brief appearance of the image suggests the pair may debut at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh.

While details about the pair are yet to be revealed, Niantic did tell fans how they can get their hands on another sought-after legendary. Ticket-holding attendees in Los Angeles for the event can complete Masterwork Research that leads to an encounter with Shiny Shaymin. For international fans, a different version of Masterwork Research will be available to purchase globally, but it “will be more challenging than its Los Angeles counterpart.”

Niantic also revealed that Dialga and Palkia will be available in Five-Star raids during the first 30 minutes of every hour “during your ticketed event hours,” though this seems to be for the standard versions and not the Origin Formes.