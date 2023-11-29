All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh increased spawns, raids, and Habitat Rotation encounters

The Pokémon Go Tour is coming to Los Angeles in 2024, featuring the Sinnoh region of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon at the Rose Bowl Stadium, featuring a possible encounter with a Shiny Stunky in the wild.

Trainers wanting to participate in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh in Los Angeles from Feb. 17 to 18 will need to purchase tickets to gain access to special encounters, spawns, and raids taking place at the Rose Bowl Stadium. All ticket holders will gain access to a special Team GO Rocket mission, along with Pokémon from the Sinnoh region in raids that take place every 30 minutes.

Trainers will also get a new Masterwork Research which leads to an encounter with a Shiny Shaymin. Tickets for the Masterwork Research will be offered globally, according to Niantic, but will also contain more challenges than the version offered at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh. On top of raids, missions, and research, Trainers will have the opportunity to grab special Pokémon in the wild through Habitat Rotation encounters. And Unown Pokémon are available to catch through Incense throughout the event.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh raids

Battle against Diagla | Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Throughout the course of the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh from Feb. 17 to 18. Raids will take place during the first 30 minutes of every hour. There are two types of raids: Five-star and One-star raids.

Five-star raids will feature Diagla and Palkia .

. One-star raids will showcase Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

All Habitat Rotation encounters at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh

Pikachu likes hats | Image via Niantic

There are four habitats with at least 13 Pokémon that Trainers can catch, including a Shiny Stunky for those who are lucky enough to cross paths with the elusive Pokémon. Shiny variants of other Pokémon located in the habitats may also appear.

Habitat: Entangled Ruins

Pikachu in Dawn’s hat

Tangela

Eevee

Misdreavus

Nosepass

Roselia

Duskull

Turtwig

Kricketot

Plant Cloak Burmy

Combee

Cherubi

Bronzor

Habitat: Seaside Metropolis

Pikachu in Dawn’s hat

Magnemite

Porygon

Ralts

Piplup

Starly

Bidoof

Trash Cloak Burmy

Buizel

East Sea Shellos

West Sea Shellos

Drifloon

Glameow

Finneon

Habitat: Bubbling Mire

Pikachu in Lucas’s hat

Aipom

Yanma

Gligar

Shinx

Cranidos

Shieldon

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Stunky

Gible

Hippopotas

Skorupi

Croagunk

Habitat: Hot Mountain Spring

Pikachu in Lucas’s hat

Lickitun

Rhyhorn

Magmar

Eevee

Togetic

Murkrow

Sneasel

Swinhub

Snorunt

Chimchar

Buneary

Snover

Unown Incense encounters at Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh

Pokémon in the wild | Image via Niantic

There are at least five Unown Pokémon Trainers that can catch using Incense to attract them. This does not count the Daily Adventure Incense. Shiny variants of Unown may also appear.