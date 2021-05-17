Nintendo rumored to host Pokémon Presents in early June revealing release dates for upcoming titles

Pokémon fans could be in for a great start to the summer, since June could bring with it another Pokémon Presents showcase.

There are currently plans to host a showcasing bringing the announcement of release dates for Pokémon UNITE and the highly anticipated remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, according to reputable Pokémon leaker Kelios.

Dw, and yep Pokémon Presents incoming early June to announce Pokémon UNITE release, BDSP release date etc. — Kelios (@KeliosFR) May 16, 2021

The fourth-generation remakes were announced during Pokémon’s last presentation for its 25th anniversary. No date was given for their release, however.

Pokémon UNITE, the Switch and mobile title, has been released in a beta stage exclusive to residents in Canada. Despite being available for players in the region to test out on Android devices since March, Nintendo has not shared a date for the beta to be expanded to other regions, or for an official launch.

A new Pokémon Presents in June could also provide further information on 2022’s open-world Pokémon experience Legends: Arceus. Announced during the 25th Anniversary event, no further information has surfaced regarding the game.

While at this stage there is no official announcement, and Kelios’s tweet is simply a rumor, it would not be out of character for Nintendo to host a Pokémon presentation this close to E3. The company has done so in the past, and E3 is scheduled to be held virtually between June 12 and 15.

For now, fans will have to hold out hope and enjoy the recently released Switch title New Pokémon Snap until we are presented with more information of what Nintendo has in store throughout 2021.