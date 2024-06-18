Niantic has ‘nothing to share’ about Skiddo leaving Pokémon Go Safari Zones anytime soon

Skiddo is an exclusive spawn in Pokémon Go’s in-person Safari events that happen in certain locations randomly throughout the year.

It has only been available at these events since its reveal in July 2023 and shows no signs of ever coming out in any other location. As it has nearly been a year, you’d expect the Pokémon to drop its safari shackles, but there’s been no information given.

Curious as to the fate of Skiddo, Dot Esports asked Michael Steranka, Pokémon Go’s Director, at Pokémon Go Fest 2024 on June 14 about the species. Unfortunately for fans, the only information he could give us was that the team had “nothing to share on that front, unfortunately, sorry!”

Honestly, I expected that answer when reaching out about the question, as Safari Zones are still relatively new. Skiddo is one of the main reasons to go there to find it, or even its illusive shiny forms when the events are held. But it does beg the question of when we might expect to see the Pokémon release in Pokémon Go.

If I had to guess, two possible scenarios would see Skiddo escape into the wild. Either Niantic introduces a new Pokémon and replaces Skiddo with it for future Safari Zone events, or Niantic holds onto SKiddo for a future Go Fest or Go Tour event in the not-so-distant future.

Either way, for now, we can only wait for the Pokémon and many other unreleased Pokémon to grace us with their presence in the wild.

