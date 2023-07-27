Pokémon Go City Safari 2023 to introduce Shiny Skiddo at 3 major cities across the globe

Pokémon Go Safari events are heading to three cities in October and November, introducing Shiny Skiddo and other bonuses and encounter chance increases.

The event will head to Seoul, South Korea, on Oct. 7 and 8, to Barcelona, Spain on Oct. 13 and 14, and lastly to Mexico, on Nov. 4 and 5.

All three events will mainly feature the same rewards, heading to different continents to gather players from across the globe. But each one will also get something of their own.

Set off on an adventure with #PokémonGO City Safari! Featuring location-themed wild encounters and exclusive Special Research, you’ll be able to explore cities around the world with your Pokémon beside you.



In these events, players will have a whole weekend to explore the city and catch rare Pokémon. They will get increased spawn chances for many Shiny Pokémon, as well as a Field Research to complete.

To enjoy the Safari to its fullest, a ticket can be purchased for around the equivalent of $13. Players will get more features for the day of their choice, including bonuses on Lure Modules, Special Trades, and buddy finds. They can also buy tickets that will be specific to some parts of the event, such as Raids or Eggs.

The events will feature a Special Research they can complete to be rewarded an Eevee with an explorer hat with chances of getting its Shiny version.

Pokémon Go Safari-featured Shiny encounters

Every Safari event will feature different lists of Shiny Pokémon featured depending on the city, except Skiddo, which will be common to all three. They’ll also feature Unown Pokémon from the letters present in the city’s names (S, E, and O for Seoul, B, C, and N for Barcelona, and M, E, and X for the Mexico event).

For the time being, Shiny Skiddo will be exclusively available to players who participate in Safari events in person. The developer mentioned it might be available in Pokémon Go in the future but didn’t specify a time window, so they’ll likely have to be patient.

