Legendary threats will break Pokémon’s meta in Scarlet and Violet Regulation G

Information on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Regulation G ruleset just dropped, and the meta is about to be flipped upside down with some of the scariest Legendary Pokémon entering competitive play.

According to Serebii, Regulation G will officially start on May 1 and last until Aug. 31—covering the North America International Championships and likely Worlds. Regulation G will allow players to bring one restricted Pokémon on their competitive VGC team, opening the pool of options to include some of the strongest Legendary Pokémon in the game.

Miraidon and its Legendary friends are entering competitive play. Image via Game Freak

The most exciting part of the new ruleset is seeing the VGC debut of the Gen IX Legendary mascots, Koraidon and Miraidon, and The Indigo Disk DLC’s Terapagos. Paradox Pokémon have already proven to be dominant in competitive play. But Koraidon and Miraidon look like they have the potential to totally shake up the meta with their powerful signature moves and Abilities that automatically set up weather and terrain. Meanwhile, Terapagos can take advantage of the Stellar Tera Type, which has seen minimal use since its introduction to VGC in Regulation F. If anyone is going to make the Stellar Tera Type more viable in competitive play, it’s Terapagos.

Also making their VGC debuts are Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia from Legends: Arceus. Origin Forme Dialga has more Special Defense and Origin Forme Palkia has more Speed when compared to their standard forms. In other words, they are essentially better than ever, and they could put in a lot of work against other Legendary Pokémon in the format.

On top of all those debuts, we also have a bunch of major threats from previous generations making their grand return. We’re talking about overpowered Legendary Pokémon like Zacian, Calyrex, Kyogre, and Groudon. To be fair, Zacian received a huge nerf upon entering Gen IX, and Kyogre and Groudon won’t have access to their stronger Primal forms, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they still find a way to stomp through the competition. Groudon, for example, can work nicely with the past Paradox Pokémon by setting up the sun with Drought to activate their exclusive ability, Protosynthesis.

But the ones we might need to watch out for the most are Shadow Rider and Ice Rider Calyrex. Shadow Rider is super fast, Ice Rider is incredibly bulky, and both can hit really hard. Do not mess with that bunny on those horses.

