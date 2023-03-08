Latest Pokémon News: VGC players fear Incineroar’s return, Go community spot Hawlucha in the U.S

Incineroar could be roaring it's way into battle soon.

The next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Event has nothing to do with Incineroar, but since the Pokémon headlining it, Decidueye, is a starter from the same generation, VGC players are convinced the overpowered Fire and Dark-type Pokémon could return to the competitive scene it once thrived in, too.

In other news, Pokémon Go players are spotting Hawlucha in some cities in the United States even though it’s supposed to be region-locked to Mexico, but only ones that are relatively close to the border.

And on a final note, a Pikachu Illustrator card in near-perfect condition, which is one of the rarest and most expensive Pokémon TCG cards, epically failed to draw any kind of interest or bid at an eBay auction.

Next Tera Raid Battle Event has VGC players fearing Incineroar’s return

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Event has been announced. It’s all about Decidueye, one of the Generation VII starters, and it comes with a Flying-Tera type. But while it’s generating a lot of hype, VGC World Champion Wolfe Glick said it means we’re getting “dangerously close” to seeing fellow Gen VII starter Incineroar’s return.

Incineroar has been a staple pick in any meta that has allowed it due to its excellent combination of stats, abilities, and moves.

It seems like it’s had such an impact on players, Decidueye’s return is overshadowed by the thought of it wreaking havoc and inflicting all kinds of status effects in battles again.

Go players spot Mexico-exclusive Hawlucha in the U.S.

Pokémon Go players weren’t thrilled to learn one of the mobile title’s most recent debuts, Hawlucha, is region-locked to Mexico. On the one hand, it makes sense since it ties into its luchador theme. But on the other hand, the community thinks it’s unreasonable to place such a restriction.

It turns out, however, the region lock appears to be less effective than intended. Players are reportedly encountering Hawlucha in Central American cities close to the border, including San Diego, as well as various towns across Southern Texas and Arizona.

It’s not exactly new, since the in-game borders for region-exclusive encounters have always had a bit of leeway.

But since Hawlucha is part of a Timed Research task, the fact some have been able to encounter it and tick it off their list has been a pleasant surprise nonetheless.

Rarest Pokémon TCG card fails to draw interest at eBay auction

A Pikachu Illustrator card in near-perfect condition, which is the rarest and most expensive Pokémon TCG card, failed to draw a single bid after going up for auction on eBay with a starting price of $480,000.

It came as a huge surprise since one sold for $900,000 in February last year. The reason, however, is likely because bidders tend to prefer using more auctioneer websites with stricter verification methods.

EBay has worked closely with the seller throughout the process, according to a report from Kotaku, suggesting they have complete confidence in the card’s authenticity. They’re also planning to list it again.