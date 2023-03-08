Latest 7-star Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event has VGC players fearing one Pokémon’s return

The next big 7-star Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has recently been announced. This time, it’ll be a Flying-Tera type Decidueye popping up in the Paldea region from March 17 to 19 as well as the weekend after.

Decidueye is the fourth starter Pokémon from another region to make its debut in Scarlet and Violet through a 7-star Tera Raid event. Like Charizard, Cinderace, and Greninja, Decidueye will have the Mightiest Mark, and is expected to be another tough battle players will have to prepare for.

With more and more starter Pokémon being thrown into the Paldea region, it’s only a matter of time before all or most of them are in the game. This sounds great, but one famous VGC player pointed out something a little unsettling.

After hearing the news about the Decidueye Tera Raid, World Champion Wolfe Glick tweeted, “We are getting dangerously close to Incineroar…”

Incineroar is, of course, a fellow starter Pokémon, but there’s a specific reason why many VGC players like Wolfe are disgusted by the wrestling cat. Back in competitive Pokémon formats where it was legal, Incineroar was one of the best Pokémon to use, to the point where almost everyone was running it.

In addition to being blessed with well-rounded stats and Intimidate as its Ability, Incineroar has moves like Fake Out, Will-O-Wisp, Snarl, and Parting Shot.

The flinches, burns, and stat drops can be very difficult to work around, so it’s not surprising that competitive players are concerned about Incineroar’s possible return.