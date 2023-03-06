Decidueye glides into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new 7-star Tera Raid event

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might not be getting its full DLC release until later this year, but players who want more content are eating well after The Pokémon Company confirmed the next seven-star Tera Raid event will feature Decidueye.

Dates have not been confirmed for the event yet, but it is very likely fans of the Grass/Ghost-type won’t be left waiting long before finally being able to catch the starter.

The Decidueye featured in this Tera Raid event will be Flying Tera Type and likely have some pretty good coverage to challenge players more than the previous seven-start boss—Surfing Pikachu. We will have to wait for confirmation on its moveset, but Ghost, Grass, and Flying-type attacks should be a lock.

As for the timing, TPC doesn’t tend to run multiple Tera Raid events at the same time. Because of the ongoing special event featuring Walking Wake and Iron Leaves—the Paradox variants of Suicune and Virizion—you probably won’t see this event start until that ends on March 12.

With that in mind, the Unrivaled Decidueye should most likely glide into Tera Raids on March 17, and remain in play until March 19. And, since this is a seven-star event, it will have a second run a few weeks later. Though you will need to wait for the official dates to be shared before we can know that timeframe for sure.

In addition to Decidueye being added in, this could also be the debut of our first catchable Hisuian Pokémon.

The Decidueye featured in the Tera Raid event promo image is Alolan Decidueye, or the version of the Grass starter most fans know. But it does have a Hisuian variant. The only question is, will you be able to evolve your Dartrix into both naturally once the Rowlet line is live? And if so, how will you go about getting the evolution you want?

This event announcement has left fans with a lot of questions, but we should hear more about the new event in the coming days—along with getting full confirmation when it does go live in Scarlet and Violet.