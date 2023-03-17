Latest Pokémon News: Go players triggered over makeshift fix, Niantic vows to make up for Elite Raid fiasco

Pokémon Go players are up in arms after Niantic put the onus on them to fix a major bug using a makeshift solution rather than getting to the bottom of the issue in the code themselves. What may have curbed their temper slightly, however, is the fact Niantic has promised to make up for all the technical issues that impacted Elite Raids last weekend, with more news to come.

And on a more general note, a talented artist who also happens to be a Pokémon fan with a knack for designing Pokémon created a stunning Paradox Zapdos and Paradox Regirock.

Niantic wants Pokémon Go players to fix this major bug themselves

Pokémon Go players have been encountering an annoying visual bug that prevents their avatar and map from loading correctly. As with most bugs, they flagged it with Niantic on social media. The company’s reaction to the issue, however, didn’t sit well with the community—Rather than taking it on board and promising to fix the bug, a developer told players they were sorry to hear about the issue and asked them to fix it themselves.

“As a workaround, please try switching between male and female avatars with different costumes and see if it makes any difference in getting the map to load and the avatar to appear,” they said. “Let us know how it goes.”

The lack of accountability is what irritated players the most. “It’s one thing to say ‘we broke a feature please avoid using it’ or ‘use this workaround until we fix it’,” one said. “But to openly admit they don’t know what the problem is and ask us to try variations to narrow it down is a bit much.”

Sorry to hear that, Trainer! As a workaround, please try switching between male & female avatars with different costumes and see if it makes any difference in getting the Map to load and the Avatar to appear. Let us know how it goes! ^ST — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) March 15, 2023

Elite Raids have been a mess, and Niantic wants to make up for it

Elite Raids aren’t the biggest hit in the Pokémon Go community, with some labeling them as a disappointment, but being able to catch Regidrago and Regieleki has made them more compelling.

Unfortunately for some players, however, they weren’t able to catch them at all due to constant crashes. Some even struggled to enter an Elite Raid at all, adding to the frustration.

Niantic was aware of it at the time, and they’ve assured fans they’ve got a plan in motion to try to make up for it. They haven’t revealed what that plan is but said more details will come soon.

Trainers,



We apologize for this weekend’s Elite Raid issues and the impact they had on your experience.



We’re planning a way to make it up to Trainers all over the world, especially those in the GMT +13 time zone. Please stay tuned for details. pic.twitter.com/JFJhH6vryC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 16, 2023

These fan-made Paradox Zapdos and Regirock designs look incredible

A talented artist named Gianluca Barbera, who has a knack for creating their own Pokémon, created stunning designs for Paradox Zapdos and Paradox Regirock, and fans love them.

Iron Feathers, the name they gave for Paradox Zapdos, has elements of a dragon in the form of a long tail at the base of its spine, as well as shades of green to compliment its yellow feathers.

Strolling Stones, the name they gave for Paradox Regirock, is a less humanoid-looking version of the Legendary Pokémon that walks on all fours rather than two legs.

Wanted to make an announcement pic for them.

Meet Strolling Stones and Iron Feathers!

If you want to know more about them, support us on Instagram!#PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/iyfChjuiit — ⚪ Barbie-Élite4 (@Barbie_E4) March 15, 2023

Fans agreed the designs look so incredible, they could pass as official ones. Since we’ve already seen other Legendaries from previous generations return as Paradox Pokémon in the form of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, there’s a chance we could see the same for these two.