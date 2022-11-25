Latest Pokémon News: Eevee Event Tera Raids live in Scarlet and Violet as sale numbers continue to grow

Pokémon news is still in full flight as we approach the end of the working week.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first Tera Raid Battle event went live today, and it’s seen millions of trainers take part in them for a chance to catch Eevees with a random Tera-type.

In other news, the Generation IX titles continue to dominate charts around the world—this time, in Australia and New Zealand. The land down under has been affected by some serious Pokémon fever.

Eevee and Pikachu also appeared at the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan to celebrate the festive season while soaring in a Poké Ball-themed sled.

And last but not least, Pokémon OCG fans will be thrilled to know that all the regular cards from VSTAR Universe have now been revealed as the lead-up to their release in January draws closer.

I choose you, Eevee!

Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon in the franchise. So, it’s no surprise that Game Freak and Nintendo decided to make the first Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all about the delightful little Pokémon.

Between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, trainers can participate in these time-limited raids for a chance to catch Eevee with a desirable Tera-type—the best of which depends on what you want to evolve it into.

There will be plenty of other events like it, too. Just keep an eye out for Blue Star Raids in the future.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue to dominate charts around the globe

No less than a day after Nintendo confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the fastest-selling Nintendo title ever, which seemed inevitable due to the fact it’s been dominating charts around the world, we saw that trend continue in Australia and New Zealand.

Our friends down under have been buying them in troves.

The Interactive Games & Entertainment Association (IGEA) reported them as the No. 1 and two best-selling games in Australia and New Zealand during their launch week. The only difference is that Australia prefers Violet, while New Zealand is keener on Scarlet.

What’s more, they both sold more units than Modern Warfare 2. Crikey.

Top 3 selling games in ANZ! Week ending the 20th of November 2022.



Pokemon Violet is Australia's fav, while Scarlet is NZ's apparently!



— IGEA (@igea) November 25, 2022

Pikachu and Eevee steal the show at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pokémon has been involved in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the better part of 22 years now, and that hasn’t changed in 2022. And this time, Eevee joined Pikachu for the second time running.

The adorable duo took the skies in a sled as they helped spread good vibes as we head into the holiday season. Nintendo was pretty excited about it, too—and thanked fans for the warm reception.

What we're thankful for:



🌸 Eevee

⚡️ Pikachu

🥰 and you!



— Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 24, 2022

VSTAR Universe Japan’s December OCG set just had all of its cards revealed

Pokémon OCG fans need some love too—and they got a whole lot of it after seeing a glimpse of all the VSTAR Universe main set cards that are set to release as a part of the Crown Zenith set in January 2023.

The set includes a bunch of highly sought-after secret rare alt-art cards, including ones for Mewtwo VSTAR and Charizard VSTAR. The art revolves around a heated battle between them, as seen in the image below.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re one of the millions of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players, an old-school Pokémon OCG collector, or simply a Pokémon enthusiast who can’t get enough of Eevee and Pikachu.

There was an interesting piece of news for everyone today, and there’ll be plenty more of it as we head into December.