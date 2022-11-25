Pokémon OCG ‘VSTAR Universe’ cards include favorites Charizard, Mewtwo, and more

Pokémon OCG is gearing up to receive its final set of the year in just a few weeks and ahead of this launch we now have a glimpse of all of the VSTAR Universe main set cards.

Both the main set and the secret rares were shown off today and as we’ve seen before these include a ton of VSTAR and VMAX cards before they’re retired in the error of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starting in 2023.

Alt-art versions of VMAX and VSTAR cards from Sword and Shield are on full display in this set, including some of the most impressive-looking secret rare art we’ve ever seen. Favorites from these include Mewtwo VSTAR and Charizard VSTAR, which can both be seen dueling from their respective perspective.

On the VMAX front, Deoxys gets a neat alt-art look as well as a new VSTAR form. Other legendary Pokémon appearing with a VSTAR form in this set include Palkia, Dialga, Zeraora, Leafeon, Glaceon, Lucario, and many more.

If you’re wanting to browse through all of the cards that have been revealed for this upcoming set you can check them out via PokeBeach here.

If you’re a Pokémon fan who has been collecting throughout the era of Sword and Shield this is the perfect way to cap things off and fans in Japan will have their chance to purchase this set on Dec. 2.

For those in the West, the wait will be a little longer. Many of these cards are going to arrive in Pokémon TCG in January when we get out highly-anticipated Crown Zenith set. Similarly, this will be the last release for Pokémon Sword and Shield in the TCG.