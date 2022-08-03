Koraidon and Miraidon’s forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

Koraidon and Miraidon, the Legendary Pokémon of the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, have been teased to be central to the games’ stories. Following further reveals in today’s Pokémon Presents presentation, it seems these Pokémon will be even more important than originally thought.

To traverse the terrain of the Paldea region, players will be able to ride either Koraidon or Miraidon, suggesting they may be able to obtain these Pokémon at an early stage of the game. Players will be able to ride these Legendary creatures as if they were motorcycles and automatically adjust the look and settings of these Pokémon for specific purposes.

Koraidon and Miraidon forms explained

As of now, Koraidon and Miraidon have been revealed to have three mobility forms each. While the functions of each form are the same for both Pokémon, their names are different to reflect the past-focused nature of Koraidon and future-focused feel of Miraidon.

Sprinting Build Koraidon and Drive Mode Miraidon act as the standard bike feature for Scarlet and Violet. Here the Legendary Pokémon will take advantage of their bike-like appearance to let players roam Paldea faster. The trailer also showcased what seemed to be these forms of Koraidon and Miraidon helping players scale mountains, though nothing more has been confirmed.

Swimming Build Koraidon and Aquatic Mode Miraidon let players traverse over any body of water, including lakes and oceans. This will help players more easily encounter Pokémon that call the waters of Paldea home.

Gliding Build Koraidon and Glide Mode Miraidon give players access to flying from the highest points of Paldea to a lower destination below. It does not appear that these forms will give players complete control over flying through the skies like the Soaring feature in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

It is unlikely that Koraidon and Miraidon will be able to assume these various forms while in battle due to their focus on mobility for the player to travel across the Paldea region. It is currently unclear if these two Legendary Pokémon have additional forms, or perhaps have some special interaction with the Terastal phenomenon.