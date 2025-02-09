‘It will make 2021-2022 seem like nothing’: Pokémon TCG collectors exhausted by sets that aren’t even out yet

To say that it’s been an exciting but hectic couple of months as a Pokémon Trading Card Game collector would be an understatement, and things are only just getting started, it seems.

Prismatic Evolutions was one of the most hyped expansion set releases in recent years, and despite not being out yet, Journey Together is looking like it’ll be another explosive addition to the roster.

While many players and collectors have been loving the back-to-back releases of high quality sets, there have been a number of fans who’ve faced issues with scalping, bots, and stock problems, unable to get their hands on the cards they want.

With more releases just around the corner and Pokémon Day on the horizon, some fans already feel nervous. One shared a light-hearted meme poking fun at the ridiculous list of upcoming sets, prompting a debate about collecting and scalpers in the community.

The post features the line-up of Surging Sparks, Prismatic Evolutions, and Journey Together, with an unofficial logo for a Team Rocket set. While a Team Rocket TCG set was officially hinted at in the Worlds 2024 Trainer’s Pokémon teaser trailer, further details about it have not been made available yet.

Some collectors seemed exhausted by the speed of PTCG releases, with one fan replying to the post and saying, “I honestly wished they reverted back to 3 to 4 sets a year. Having to keep up with 6 sets is just too much.”

One fan warned that the upcoming anniversary and next addition to the video games would make the 2021 to 2022 period “Seem like nothing.”

Another agreed, “Bro it’s insane! I am relatively new to the game, so to speak, and barely get my head around a new set before the next one drops……. kablooey!!”

A collector lamented, “I mean, there’s been no Surging Sparks, Prismatic, or Journey stuff in stores here. I feel like there’s no choice but to skip them at this point… I’m dreading Rocket—I’d love to do a binder collection of it but I know how popular it’s going to be and know there’s probably no chance we’ll get even close to enough stock to meet demand.”

While some collectors seemed certain that Journey Together would be just as popular as the beloved Prismatic Evolutions, not everyone was sold. One person noted, “Journey Together isn’t a hitter. It’ll sell because people are hungry but it’ll leave a sour taste in their mouths. We’ll see about the set after.”

Another added, “Journey Together honestly seems like one of the weakest sets yet in Scarlet & Violet. Bringing back a beloved concept is one thing, but the set is still small and half assed… If there wasn’t such disgusting hype in general at the moment it would probably end up like Pokémon Go and Shrouded Fable.”

Despite many players and collectors already getting nervous about the next releases, some took the chance to look on the bright side.

One person noted, “Let’s take a deep breath and relax. It may not look good right now, but if you truly like Pokémon, you’re OK with playing the long game and buying/ripping cards when they’re available. People have short attention spans, and scalpers probably even more so… Right now we’re already near max hype IMO, and I’m trying to be optimistic that it can only get better from here.”

Others encouraged the community to stop supporting sellers who sold products for more than their retail price, with one asking the community to stop “doom posting”, fearing that it would only encourage scalpers to keep going.

Whether you’re planning to grab packs for the next set or stock up on singles instead, it is a good shout to see how the prices settle for sets with lots of hype, especially if you prefer buying rare singles.

Our Prismatic Evolutions money card list has changed drastically since launch, and the same will likely happen for Journey Together, too. The set drops on March 28, 2025, meaning there isn’t long to wait until the beloved Trainer’s Pokémon mechanic makes its way back into the TCG community.

