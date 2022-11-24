Is there a way to mass-release or bulk-release Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s latest additions to its long-running, much-beloved franchise, set in the mysterious and ancient region of Paldea. Similar to previous Pokémon games, Paldea is home to a variety of unique Pokémon while also featuring several throwbacks to past titles.

In the trainers’ quest to catch them all and become a Pokémon master, they may find that they simply have more Pokémon than they know what to do with. Many players may find themselves without much space left for Pokémon, even relatively early into their journey across Paldea.

If you are looking to offload several tons of Pokémon after a catching spree, this is everything you need to know about mass-releasing Pokémon back into the wild.

Can you release multiple Pokémon at once in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately for players, trainers cannot mass or bulk release Pokémon they have caught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you find yourself with more Pokémon than free space, you will simply have to start releasing your Pokémon one by one. While extremely time-consuming, whether you captured these Pokémon for breeding or any other reason, it is the only way to unencumber yourself of Pokémon.

Players must manually release Pokémon by placing their chosen party members into a PC box, then select the Pokémon by pressing A and choosing the Release option. While time-consuming to do for potentially tens or hundreds of Pokémon, the process is at least simple.

Pokémon Home, an upcoming project by Nintendo, promises to have support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Projected in Pokémon Home, players can transfer all undesired Pokémon to Pokémon Home and then use the app to release the Pokémon. This option is still several months away, though, and for those with no space left in their PC boxes, the problem may be quite pressing.