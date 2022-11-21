Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are some of the hottest games out this fall, letting players loose in a new world filled with magical creatures. Many features from past generations have made a return, but Scarlet and Violet are also missing some as well. With the goal of raising and training Pokémon, many players are curious if there is a Nursery or Daycare available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Daycare in previous games allowed the player to grow their Pokémon, with the potential of two of the same species creating an egg that players could hatch. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not there is a Daycare in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Is there a Daycare in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately for fans of the classic breeding mechanics, there are no Daycares or Nurseries available in Scarlet and Violet. It’s not all bad news though, as the mechanic has been replaced with the new Picnic feature where players can pair together two Pokémon of the same Egg Group to give you a new Egg.

Another common feature of the Daycares was that they used to give the Pokémon that stayed their passive experience. There are a few ways that you can level up your Pokémon fast, including Tera Raid Battles, fighting tougher Pokémon than your party, and eating Sandwiches that grant bonus experience. Since battles provide experience to all Pokémon in your party, just carry the one you want to level with you.

Once you unlock the Picnic mechanic during the Treasure Hunt, you’ll be able to customize the party to your liking. This will provide your party with unique bonuses and there is the potential you’ll get an egg as long as you follow the right steps.

That’s all you need to know about the Daycare changes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.