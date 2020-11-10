How to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME

It is easy to activate, but there are some requirements you have to keep in mind.

Niantic and Game Freak have officially pushed the ability to transfer Pokémon the from Pokémon Go to Pokémon HOME live, though there are some important details you need to know.

First, you will need to link your Go game to your Nintendo Account to gain access to HOME. This can be done in the Settings tab in Go, and an option to do so should pop up once you launch the app for the first time after this update goes live.

Every transfer will use up Transporter Energy, which can be recovered over time. You will start with 10,000 Transporter Energy and it will recover at a rate of 60 energy per hour.

You can pay a set amount of PokéCoins to charge the Transported faster, but it is pretty pricy. You can also transfer multiple Pokémon at once, not just one despite the energy cost for some Pokémon being very steep.

Certain Pokémon will also be non-transferable or revert to a set form when sent to HOME from Go. No Pokémon sent from Go will be able to return once sent to Home, so double-check you selections before sending any Pokémon over.

As of now, only players that are level 40 in Go can utilize the HOME Transporter, though this is only because the feature is new.

Niantic will be rolling out the feature in level brackets just like with other new features in the past. This is to ensure that the HOME Transporter works properly before it reaches the masses.

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.