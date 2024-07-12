Image Credit: Bethesda
How to search for Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

Find them in the 'Dex.
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024

Searching for specific Pokémon in your Pokémon Go box can be a challenge, especially if, like me, you have 2000 Pokémon to go through.

While you can do things like putting your Pokémon in Pokédex order to make it a bit easier to pinpoint them, there is a search word you can put into the box to find every Ultra Beast you have in a matter of moments.

How to search Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go’s Boxes

To search for Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go in your box, type “Ultra beasts” or “Ultra Beasts” in the search bar at the top of the screen.

Typing Ultra Beast without the S won’t let Ultra Beast Pokémon appear when searching for them. If you successfully type one of the two above options, regardless of case sensitivity, every Ultra Beast you have caught should show up instantly.

If you’ve done it correctly, the following Pokémon should show up through the search:

  • Nihilego
  • Pheramosa
  • Xurkitree
  • Buzzwole
  • Guzzlord
  • Kartana
  • Celesteela
  • Stakataka
  • Blacephalon
  • Poipole
  • Naganadel

Surprisingly, Necrozma doesn’t show up as an Ultra Beast, despite coming out of an Ultra Wormhole and even being caught with a Beast Ball. Equally, the Cosmog line, including Solgaleo and Lunala, aren’t classed as Ultra Beasts despite coming from Ultra Space, so if you want any of those Pokémon, you need to search for them individually.

But as long as you use the search terms above, all other Ultra Beast Pokémon should appear. A handy tool, especially with a batch of Beast Balls released to players ahead of the Pokémon GO Fest 2024 Global event.

